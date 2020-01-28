Best Bluetooth Car Kits: Talk Safely While Driving

Some are not satisfied with the sound of voice alerts. Possible issues with the automatic turn on/off option. Thin wiring requires careful handling.

This device ensures a good sound experience thanks to the noise-canceling feature. It's super easy to set up and it connects with up to eight devices. It features an intuitive button design with backlight LEDs and a voice assistant. It turns on and off automatically.

This versatile device is useful for car and home use. It connects to most Bluetooth devices, from phones to MP3 players. It offers hands-free operation and a long lifespan. Promotes safety on the road.

The device makes a beeping sound after every movement on the phone. It might be difficult to switch from one device to another. The mic is not perfectly clear.

The Bluetooth range on this kit goes up to 33 feet. The echo and noise reduction technology ensures more enjoyable rides with clear calls and quality music. It has a smooth and sleek design and is easy to operate. A wearable clip mount is included.

This is a universal device compatible with most phone types and other electrical gadgets. The kit includes a receiver, a USB charger, and an AUX cable. It features a user-friendly design to prevent distractions.

The cable is quite thin. There may be pairing issues when connected to multiple devices. The volume might increase when switching between calls and music.

The device offers a 30-foot operation range. The charging and noise-isolation option allow for a better driving experience. The system turns on and off automatically when the engine starts and can connect to two devices at the same time. A magnetic mounting base is included.

This is a 3-in-1 kit that is useful when driving. It includes a Bluetooth receiver, a USB charger, and a noise isolator. You can connect it to all kinds of devices, such as phones, tablets, and MP3 players.

Tips

Consider which Bluetooth kit works the best for you when it comes to hands-free operation. Opt for a design that feels intuitive so you don't get distracted during rides.

If you're not the only one who'll be using the Bluetooth kit, check the connectivity options before making a purchase. You want to make sure that a particular kit can connect to several devices at the same time.

Sound quality is crucial, especially in a noisy environment. Some Bluetooth kits have a noise-cancellation feature. Consider getting one of those devices if you always drive in a loud environment.

FAQs

Q: Do Bluetooth car kits have a voice-command option?

A: Yes, most of them have this option, but it has to be activated. The process is simple, and you’ll only need to push a few buttons. However, it's probably better to set the voice commend before the ride so you don't get distracted from driving.

Q: Will a Bluetooth car kit drain my car's battery?

A: Possibly. If you have a kit that connects to the cigarette lighter, you want to make sure it's turned off before you get out of the vehicle. Not all cars can cut off the power automatically, so you'll have to do it manually to avoid battery issues.

Q: Is it difficult to connect a Bluetooth car kit to the stereo?

A: No. You can either connect it to the AUX-in audio jack by using an audio cable or directly. Another option is connecting the kit through the jack that produces a radio signal. Once plugged in, it will become visible on your phone's Bluetooth list.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is Mpow MBR2 Bluetooth Car Kit. It includes a receiver, a charger, and a noise isolator. It’s versatile, durable, and easy to use.

The Sound Bot SB360 Bluetooth Car Kit is another excellent option. It’s a budget-friendly product with a sleek and user-friendly design.