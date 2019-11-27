Best Garmin Handheld GPS: Never Get Lost Again

Tips

Don’t buy a poorly-built handheld GPS device that will break easily. Choose a robust design and quality materials to stand up to the backcountry.

You want at least 10 hours of battery life, if not more. Any less and you’ll be changing batteries too often.

Route-planning software for the PC or Mac can help you map out your travels beforehand. You can then program waypoints into your GPS to keep you on track.

Devices that support both GLONASS and GPS are quicker and more accurate at locating your position, especially in difficult terrains like valleys and forests.

Touchscreens are difficult to use when you’re wearing gloves. Buttons are usually easier to use and navigate.

FAQs

Q: What is mapping GPS?

A: Mapping GPS lets you overlay maps on your route. This lets you see obstructions like mountains and rivers. There are many types of maps available.

Q: Do I have to pay for maps?

A: Maybe. Most Garmin handheld GPS devices have some maps preloaded and new/updated ones can be downloaded. However, if you want new maps of other areas, you’ll have to pay for them.

Q: What’s better: a touch screen or buttons?

A: That’s a personal preference. Touch screens can be hard to use with gloves on. Touch screens also consume more power but they do allow for more detailed mapping.

Final Thoughts

The Garmin inReach Explorer+ has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from our pick for the best overall Garmin handheld GPS unit.

The budget-friendly Garmin GPSMAP 64st is an excellent starter handheld GPS unit that has all the basic functions you need.