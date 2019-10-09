Best GPSes for Snowmobiling: Track Your Adventures

These are the toughest, most reliable, and most feature-loaded GPS devices for snowmobiling

By Ashutosh Bhosale
By Ashutosh Bhosale

Few things beat the thrill and excitement of getting out and exploring the unexplored. Snowmobiling can feel exhilarating and extremely rewarding, but not so much when you lose your way in the harsh winter. Here’s our list of the best rugged and waterproof GPS devices for snowmobiling that will help you expertly navigate the great white unknown.

  • Best Overall
    Trail Tech 912 Voyager Snowmobile GPS
    Check Latest Price
    An easy-to-operate, dedicated snowmobile GPS with a long list of features offered at a reasonable price.
    Sports a customizable, high-res, and backlit display that can be used in the dark.
    Shows data such as speed and engine temperature in addition to the standard information. Fits Polaris Scrambler (all years).
    Mounting hardware could have been better. Other than that, there are no specific cons to the device.
  • Best Value
    Garmin eTrex 30x Handheld GPS
    Check Latest Price
    A rough and tough handheld unit from Garmin, the reputed GPS device manufacturer.
    It has a barometric altimeter and an electronic compass, in addition to all the features of the eTRex 10. Ability to add a lot of maps. The base map is a shaded relief map that shows the terrain around you.
    The user manual is not very helpful in getting to know the device. Slow user interface.
  • Honorable Mention
    Garmin eTrex 10 Handheld GPS
    Check Latest Price
    An inexpensive device from Garmin with basic features that will prevent you from getting lost out there.
    Has a massive 25 hours of battery life on 2 AA batteries, so you don’t have to worry about charging.
    Stores up to 10,000 waypoints and 200 saved tracks. Supports GPS as well as GLONASS satellites for faster positioning.
    It does not have the ability to add maps. The user interface is clunky and non-intuitive.

Tips

  • While choosing a GPS device, be sure to enquire with the seller or manufacturer and pick a model that has preloaded maps and free lifetime updates. This will save you money in the long run.
  • Be sure to always keep your device software updated to ensure that you’re following the most current and accurate route. 
  • Always trust and rely on your instincts. Remember, a GPS device is only a tool whose correctness depends on how frequently it is updated, and it can be inaccurate.

FAQs

Q: Do I have to pay for downloading additional maps onto my GPS device?

A: It depends on the manufacturer and model of your device. Trail Tech devices come pre-loaded with maps of the USA, and you can download additional maps for free from Trail Tech’s website. On the other hand, most map updates and additional maps on Garmin devices have to be paid for, unless your model comes with free lifetime updates.

Q: What is “Geocaching”? What are GPX files?

A: Geocaching is an outdoor activity in which participants use a GPS device to hide and find containers called “geocaches” marked by coordinates all over the world. GPX files are GPS device-compatible files used to describe waypoints, tracks, routes, and geocaches. All our recommendations support geocaching GPX files.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick, the Trail Tech 912 Voyager Snowmobile GPS, comes with a huge list of features and is the most complete navigational device for your snowmobile.

You can go for our budget pick, the Garmin eTrex 30x Handheld GPS, if you don’t need the additional features.

