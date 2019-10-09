Best GPSes for Snowmobiling: Track Your Adventures

Tips

While choosing a GPS device, be sure to enquire with the seller or manufacturer and pick a model that has preloaded maps and free lifetime updates. This will save you money in the long run.

Be sure to always keep your device software updated to ensure that you’re following the most current and accurate route.

Always trust and rely on your instincts. Remember, a GPS device is only a tool whose correctness depends on how frequently it is updated, and it can be inaccurate.

FAQs

Q: Do I have to pay for downloading additional maps onto my GPS device?

A: It depends on the manufacturer and model of your device. Trail Tech devices come pre-loaded with maps of the USA, and you can download additional maps for free from Trail Tech’s website. On the other hand, most map updates and additional maps on Garmin devices have to be paid for, unless your model comes with free lifetime updates.

Q: What is “Geocaching”? What are GPX files?

A: Geocaching is an outdoor activity in which participants use a GPS device to hide and find containers called “geocaches” marked by coordinates all over the world. GPX files are GPS device-compatible files used to describe waypoints, tracks, routes, and geocaches. All our recommendations support geocaching GPX files.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick, the Trail Tech 912 Voyager Snowmobile GPS, comes with a huge list of features and is the most complete navigational device for your snowmobile.

You can go for our budget pick, the Garmin eTrex 30x Handheld GPS, if you don’t need the additional features.