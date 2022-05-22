Best ATV Insurance Companies: Leave Your Worries in the Dust

If off-roading gets your heart racing, you know how exciting riding three, four, or six wheels can be. Whether you’re buzzing around the farm on a side-by-side or careening through the brush on your 4x4, purchasing the best ATV insurance for your situation will give you the peace of mind that comes with reliable coverage. The cost of protection doesn’t have to be exorbitant, however. The best ATV insurance providers will help you ride the trail to savings and stay protected wherever you venture.

This article may include references to products or services where The Drive has an affiliate relationship with the providing company. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Best Insurance Companies for ATVs

Best Value: Progressive

Best for Full-Time Riders: Dairyland

Best for Weekend Warriors: SafeCo

Best for Custom ATVs: Markel

Best for Military Servicemembers and Veterans: USAA

Best for Flexible Payment Options: Geico

Pros

Savings with multiple discounts

Optional disappearing deductible

Coverage available in all 50 states

Quotes available online, by phone, and in person

Cons

Not all discounts available in all states

Premiums higher depending on how you buy

Summary

Whether you’re a rancher managing your family property or a part-time outdoorsman, you may find Progressive has the coverage and prices you’re looking for to insure your ATV, utility vehicle, or side-by-side.

Doing business with one of the largest insurers in the nation doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get the best deal. But with Progressive, all ATV and UTV policies include complimentary perks, like OEM parts coverage that promises repairs will be made with either original parts from the manufacturer or your exact after-market custom parts. You’ll also enjoy free accessories coverage to replace any custom upgrades, and full replacement coverage that ensures your off-road vehicle will be restored to pre-accident condition. All of this comes at no additional cost to you.

In addition to standard protections such as liability, collision, and comprehensive, policyholders can also select add-ons to insure personal belongings, provide 24/7 roadside assistance, and to cover the cost of rentals when your trip is interrupted.

Not only is Progressive’s pricing competitive, it features more discounts than any other provider on this list. You can save the most money with its smart account management discounts: paying in full, purchasing a policy a day after you get a quote, making timely payments, and enrolling in autopay. You’ll also earn discounts for completing an approved safety course, having a clean driving record, transferring your coverage from another provider, and bundling your policies. When you add these discounts up, you may be able to save some serious cash on your policy.

Progressive also has above average ratings for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power surveys, and it has fewer complaints than one would expect from a large company, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Best for Full-Time Riders: Dairyland

Pros

Rental reimbursement

Coverage for high-risk riders

Quotes available online, by phone, and in person

Cons

Guest passenger insurance not included

Coverage not available in all states

Summary

Those who ride their ATVs and side-by-sides to get work done have a lot to like about Dairyland. In addition to competitive pricing, this provider offers optional protections many full-time professionals may find appealing.

Dairyland’s coverage starts as low as $7 per month, or $84 annually. These rates are presumably for the carrier’s basic liability insurance for bodily injury and property damage. But ranchers, farmers, and other tradespeople who depend on 4x4s for their livelihood will likely seek this provider’s additional coverage for collision, comprehensive, medical expenses, and guest passenger insurance, which is particularly beneficial for those with side-by-sides.

With unique protections that cover operators who are not listed on the policy, submersions into bodies of water, and damage to your transport trailer, professionals who are wheeling their way through the daily grind will know they’re secure. Plus, Dairyland’s rental reimbursement makes sure you always have transportation, even when your vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

You’ll get discounts for being a homeowner, paying your premium in full, purchasing a policy before coverage begins, transferring your policy from another provider, and for storing your vehicles in eligible garages and secured areas.

Dairyland boasts an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau, and it has few complaints, according to the NAIC.

Best for Weekend Warriors: SafeCo

Pros

Complimentary gear replacement

Garaging discount available

Cons

Guest passenger insurance not included with standard protection

Fewer discounts

Online quotes not available

Summary

Weekend warriors who love to get in the mud might find the coverage they’re looking for with Safeco. Not only does this provider offer a few free perks to all policyholders, part-timers will save on their premiums when they garage their rides during the week.

Safeco offers an advantageous blend of protections for both ATV and UTV owners. In addition to the normal coverages one expects to see, you can opt for OEM parts insurance that repairs your off-road vehicle with original manufactures’ parts. Safeco’s optional 24-hour roadside assistance will tow, refuel, or provide emergency services to troubled ATVs, provided you breakdown within 100 feet of a street or highway.

One valuable perk is Safeco’s complimentary gear replacement insurance that pays up to $1,000 per person to replace helmets, jackets, and other safety apparel lost or damaged in a crash. This comes at no cost to you, even for those with basic liability.

While Safeco provides fewer discounts than many other providers, it does reduce the premiums of homeowners, experienced riders, and those who insure all of their weekend toys. Indeed, Safeco can cover them all—snowmobiles, golf carts, motorbikes, 4X4s, side-by-sides, and more. Weekend riders and seasonal enthusiasts will enjoy a discount when storing their ATV and UTV in a locked garage or other eligible secure location. This is a nice benefit for motorists who do not use their off-road vehicles year round.

Admittedly, Safeco has a higher number of complaints with the NAIC than one would hope to see, but it does rank well for customer satisfaction in many regions of the U.S., according to J.D. Power and Associates.

Best for Custom ATVs: Markel

Pros

Mechanical breakdown coverage

25 percent disappearing deductible

Cons

Quotes not available online

No mobile app

Not available in Massachusetts and North Carolina

Summary

Those with custom off-road vehicles may find Markel’s high policy limits and low deductibles tempting, especially if their pride and joy gets totaled in a crash.

With coverage starting at less than $50 annually, Markel may well offer the most affordable rates of any on this list. Yet, its higher-than-average policy limits might be attractive to those with expensive or highly-customized ATVs and UTVs. Similarly, its low deductibles may also be appealing: as low as $500 and as high as $2,000 for collision and comprehensive.

Moreover, Markel will pay up to $30,000 to replace or repair accessories and upgrades made to your ATV, including plows, racks, safety guards, after-market parts, stereos, and even helmets and riding gear.Markel’s diminishing deductible will also reduce your collision deductible by 25 percent for each consecutive year without an accident. This will eliminate your deductible altogether after four years.

Markel’s discounts prioritize reducing risk, and it will lower the premiums of policyholders who have a clean driving record, complete an approved safety course, and install an anti-theft device. You’ll also get a discount when you renew your policy.

While it only keeps an A-minnus rating with the Better Business Bureau, Markel does have fewer complaints than most carriers, according to the NAIC.

Best for Military Servicemembers and Veterans: USAA

Pros

Low-cost coverage

Coverage available to children, spouses, and former spouses of military service personnel

Coverage available in all 50 states

Cons

Coverage not available to general public

Summary

Veterans, active-duty military servicemembers, and their families will possibly find the cheapest ATV insurance with USAA. However, those who are not in the military community will have to find another carrier.

Established in 1922 to assist former and current military personnel and their families, United States Automobile Association (USAA) doesn’t actually underwrite insurance themselves. It contracted Progressive to do so, and the savings are attractive. Eligible policyholders can save an extra five percent on Progressive’s lowest public pricing. This accelerated savings is among the many well-deserved benefits extended to servicemembers and their families.

USAA offers fairly no-frills coverage for ATVs and UTVs with a standard lineup of options such as comprehensive and collision, bodily injury and property damage liability, medical payments, and uninsured and underinsured motorists. However, in many instances, this flavor of liability and full coverage is the most that many riders will need.

You can save even more money on your ATV insurance with discounts for paying your policy in full, completing an approved driver-safety course, and having a driving record with no accidents or violations for the past three years.

USAA has an A-plus ranking with the BBB, and it claims the top spot for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2021 Customer Satisfaction Index.

Best for Flexible Payment Options: Geico

Pros

Low-cost coverage

Savings with multiple discounts

Quotes available online, by phone, and in person

Cons

Above average complaints listed with NAIC

Summary

For riders who are on budgets or are begrudgingly insuring their off-road vehicles, Geico’s competitive pricing and flexible payment options may help ease the sting of ATV insurance.

Geico has a reputation for providing affordable coverage, and its ATV insurance is no exception. What is exceptional about Geico’s off-road vehicle protection is its flexible payment plan that will help squeeze insurance costs into tight household budgets. In addition to monthly and all-at-once options, policyholders can pay premiums in four, six, or nine installments. This can be especially helpful to those with variable incomes.

Much like USAA, Geico only provides nuts-and-bolts protection without the flourishes of Progressive, Dairyland, and Markel. You’ll find standard insurance here. Geico offers basic liability for owners who want the bare minimum (bodily injury and property damage). Riders who want a competitive price on full coverage have access to collision, comprehensive, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured motorist.

Mature drivers will appreciate Geico’s experienced rider discount, which is extended to motorists who are at least 50 years old with a clean driving record for the past three years. Geico will also discount the premiums of those who insure multiple off-road vehicles, bundle their other insurance policies, and outfit their ATVs with an anti-theft device.

Geico has above average complaints tracked by the NAIC, but it ranks highly for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power Power and Associates.

Average Cost of Insurance for ATVs and UTVs

The average cost of insurance for an ATV is between $50 to $100 per year for basic liability, but it can be as much as $2,000 for full coverage with all the bells and whistles. Markel Insurance advertises rates as low as $50 for its ATV insurance, provided the policyholder can take advantage of its multiple discounts. The cost of your policy will be determined by variables including state requirements, type of coverage, and the value of your vehicle, to name a few.

Although motorcycle policies will generally protect ATVs and UTVs, these policies are often much more expensive, about $700 to $1,000 annually, by comparison. The dramatic difference in premiums is presumably because off-road vehicles are not driven on highways and are typically only involved in single-vehicle accidents.

Bear in mind that adding comprehensive and collision may substantially increase the average cost of ATV insurance, even more so for policies with add-ons for accessory coverage and roadside assistance. However, compared to other types of insurance ATV and UTV coverage is fairly affordable, so owners may be willing to spend a little extra to protect their off-road vehicles.

How to Save on ATV Insurance

The best way to save money on your ATV insurance is to shop around with three to five providers. More than any other money-saving strategy we discuss here, getting the lowest initial rate on your policy will save you the most cash over the life of your ATV.

Additionally, comparison shopping your rate will enable you to negotiate costs with an agent. While they’re under no obligation to work out a new price point, there’s nothing stopping you from asking an agent to beat your lowest quote. Maybe they’ll lower your deductible at no cost to you.

Aside from comparing quotes and negotiating, here are a few more tips to save money on insurance.

Waive full coverage: While lenders often require full coverage for those who’ve financed the purchase of their vehicles, riders who own their ATVs outright can save money by forgoing full coverage. Still, beware that waiving comprehensive and collision means you’ll have to pay out-of-pocket for repairs and personal injury. But for lower-value off-road vehicles, the savings may be worth it.

While lenders often require full coverage for those who’ve financed the purchase of their vehicles, riders who own their ATVs outright can save money by forgoing full coverage. Still, beware that waiving comprehensive and collision means you’ll have to pay out-of-pocket for repairs and personal injury. But for lower-value off-road vehicles, the savings may be worth it. Increase your deductible: Raising your deductible is often the quickest way to save money on your policy and keep your collision and comprehensive coverage. Increasing your deductible means you’re responsible to pay more for damages during a claims process, but you could offset that expense with the money you saved on the premium.

Raising your deductible is often the quickest way to save money on your policy and keep your collision and comprehensive coverage. Increasing your deductible means you’re responsible to pay more for damages during a claims process, but you could offset that expense with the money you saved on the premium. Bundle your policies: Underwriters typically offer big savings to those who bundle insurance policies for home, car, and term life along with their ATV coverage. This is why many experts suggest choosing a provider who can save money on all of your insurance needs.

Underwriters typically offer big savings to those who bundle insurance policies for home, car, and term life along with their ATV coverage. This is why many experts suggest choosing a provider who can save money on all of your insurance needs. Leverage discounts: Discounts are price reductions that providers offer to encourage customer loyalty and safe-driving habits. Choose an insurance company that provides a selection of discounts that you can potentially take advantage of both today and down the road. In some instances, you can save hundreds of dollars on your annual premiums.

ATV Insurance Discounts

While the options and details will vary by carrier, here are a few common discounts for ATV insurance:

Safe driver: Savings for riders without a history of accidents or violations, typically during a three-year period.

Savings for riders without a history of accidents or violations, typically during a three-year period. Homeownership: Homeowners often have healthier credit scores and are generally regarded as more stable. So, a carrier may reward these traits with lower rates.

Homeowners often have healthier credit scores and are generally regarded as more stable. So, a carrier may reward these traits with lower rates. Storage: Riders who store their ATVs and UTVs in a secure location for the season may earn a price reduction.

Riders who store their ATVs and UTVs in a secure location for the season may earn a price reduction. Anti-theft device: Owners who install an anti-theft device, like a tracking system or electronic alarm, may enjoy added savings.

Owners who install an anti-theft device, like a tracking system or electronic alarm, may enjoy added savings. Pay In-Full: Most underwriters value policyholders who pay their entire premium upfront, rather than splitting it into installments. Further, they’ll often reduce your costs when you do so.

Most underwriters value policyholders who pay their entire premium upfront, rather than splitting it into installments. Further, they’ll often reduce your costs when you do so. Autopay: Those who enroll in a provider’s ETF or auto-draft program might earn a modest discount on their premiums.

Essential Cost Variables for Insurance

As with everything, there are a host of variables that will affect the cost of your insurance as no two people are exactly alike. With that in mind, here are the variables that’ll change the cost of your insurance.

Age

Due to driving inexperience, younger motorists will pay more for insurance than their parents or grandparents will. Teens (aged 16 to 19) will have the highest premiums, while young drivers between the ages of 20 to 25 pay slightly less. Thankfully, insurance rates will often begin to decline around age 25 for most policyholders, provided they maintain a good driving record.

Gender

While state legislatures are increasingly coming under pressure to prohibit insurance companies from using gender as a cost variable for policy premiums, multiple studies—including one from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)—show that men are more likely to cause accidents while operating motor vehicles. This is why women, on average, will pay lower rates to insure a vehicle. This gender gap begins to balance as drivers age. Several states including California, Hawaii, and North Carolina forbid the use of gender to price insurance premiums.

Credit Score

Insurance providers will likely use your credit score to predict the probability that you’ll file a claim. Generally, cheaper insurance rates go to those with higher credit scores, and higher rates are charged to policyholders with lower credit scores. One study revealed that motorists with good to excellent credit paid $1,500 less each year for insurance than those with bad credit.

Location

Your state of residence’s insurance guidelines will heavily influence the cost of coverage. Some states will require ATV owners to carry liability insurance to legally drive their off-road vehicles—typically, property damage and bodily injury. Yet other states do not require any coverage whatsoever to operate an ATV or UTV.

Your ZIP code will also be used to determine other cost variables such as nearby crime rate and the presence of environmental threats, like tornados and hurricanes.

Type of ATV

The type of ATV you drive—number of wheels, safety features, and accident rate along with its age, engine capacity, and value—will influence the cost of your insurance premiums. For example, a youth quad will typically cost less to insure than a high-performance utility sport ATV.

Type of Coverage

The amount of coverage you carry and the size of your deductible will both affect the cost of your ATV insurance. As a general rule, the more coverage you hold, the more costly the premiums. Similarly, the lower your deductible, the more you’ll pay.

While many ATV drivers will make do with basic liability, providers offer a selection of valuable protections and add ons. Full coverage—liability, comprehensive, and collision—will cost more than liability alone. If you opt for extras such as roadside assistance and OEM parts coverage, you’ll pay upwards of 40 percent more than you would for a standard policy. Still, the additional protection is peace of mind for those who value the safety and convenience that comes with custom ATV insurance.

Titles and premiums may vary by insurer, but these are the common types of ATV coverage offered by most providers:

Collision: Covers damage to your ATV due to an accident, regardless of fault. This coverage is often available with a $500 or $1,000 deductible.

Covers damage to your ATV due to an accident, regardless of fault. This coverage is often available with a $500 or $1,000 deductible. Comprehensive: Covers non-accident damage from events such as theft, fire, or vandalism. This coverage is also often available with a $500 or $1,000 deductible.

Covers non-accident damage from events such as theft, fire, or vandalism. This coverage is also often available with a $500 or $1,000 deductible. Property damage liability: Covers damages to another party’s property when you’re at-fault in an accident.

Covers damages to another party’s property when you’re at-fault in an accident. Bodily injury liability: Covers medical costs to the other party when you’re at fault in an accident.

Covers medical costs to the other party when you’re at fault in an accident. Medical payments: Covers medical costs and lost wages for both operator and passenger, regardless of fault.

Covers medical costs and lost wages for both operator and passenger, regardless of fault. Uninsured/Underinsured motorists: Covers property damage from a motorist without adequate insurance protection.

Explore your coverage options with an agent and consider limiting your policy to protections you’ll need.

FAQs

