The Best Pure Sine Wave Inverters (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Not powerful enough to run or charge larger appliances. Only works in a vehicle, not in your home.

Compact enough to go in any vehicle. Able to charge or power multiple items simultaneously. A great option for sensitive electronics like tablets and laptops.

A handy and compact pure sine wave inverter suitable for use in your car, truck, or any vehicle with a 12-volt charging outlet or cigarette lighter.

Great for sensitive electronics, but may not be powerful enough to run larger appliances.

Features five levels of protection: thermal, over-voltage, under-voltage, overload, low voltage. Has a harmonic distortion of less than three percent.

This inverter constantly provides 1000 watts of power and can protect against surges as powerful as 2000 watts.

The warranty is only 18 months, which is less than some other models. The remote control is wired, so it can’t be operated at distances over 15 feet.

Equipped with a 15-foot remote control and easy-to-read LCD for easy operation. Features three AC outlets and two USB outlets for powering multiple items.

Pure sine wave inverters are a great way to take care of all of your tech devices by creating a steady power flow. More than a standard surge protector, pure sine wave inverters keep your AC-powered equipment free of any potential damage by ensuring a consistent current that doesn’t surge or fade. Naturally, for something so important, you need to choose the very best option on the market.

Electronics are more critical to our daily lives than ever. We rely on our computers and televisions for gaming and entertainment and our smartphones for basically everything else, like instant information, on-the-go navigation, and everyday communication. On top of these essential devices, there are other expensive pieces that range from gaming consoles to smart home appliances to even the kitchen microwave.

A rugged aluminum housing protects the unit from damaging impacts or bumps, while built-in protective mechanisms guard against overheating, over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuiting, overloading, and over-current.

Our pick for the best overall value, reliability, power output, and cost combined is the VoltWorks 1500W Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter. This inverter pushes out 1500 watts of continuous pure sine wave power and 3000 watts of surge power. It features three AC outlets and two USB ports for powering and charging multiple items simultaneously. The product liability insurance on this inverter is covered by AIG insurance company, so you can rest assured you are getting a durable and reliable product. This inverter is a great option for providing power to your RV, boat, home, workshop, or vehicle and can power some larger items, like computers, televisions, microwaves, mini-fridges, fans, vacuums, and more.

You get security from multiple threats, including too much or too little voltage, in addition to overheating and overloading protection. Since it’s compact enough to bring in the car but powerful enough for the home, this is an excellent option overall.

When you want an effective and affordable way to protect your electronics, the GoWise Power Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a terrific selection. It provides an ongoing 1000 Watts of power and can protect against surges as powerful as 2000 Watts. By including four output components, you can secure multiple technologies at any time. It features a marked anode and cathode and two wires for connections. The back of the machine incorporates a fan to stay cool and prevent overheating. This, coupled with the effective circuitry, keeps all your technology in good condition.

It has a crisp display to keep you in the know about input and output voltage. The devices that you plug in remain secure against a wide range of threats. This includes overloading, temperature issues, polarity concerns, and either too high or too low voltage. Taken together, this means you don’t have to worry about your devices. The Giandel inverter ensures their safety so long as they are plugged into the unit.

If you’re looking for a way to keep your devices working better and longer, the Giandel Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter is worth looking into. It’s quick and easy to install, coming complete with a wired remote, anode and cathode wires, and the inverter itself. Simply plug your devices into one of the three-pronged outlets at the front of the USB port. The DC sine wave power source provides 2000 watts while keeping you safe against surges as strong as 4000 watts.

This inverter's unique design has strategically placed vents and a powerful little fan to help dissipate heat buildup during use. A built-in 40-amp fuse protects against over-voltage, under-voltage, overheating, overloading, short-circuiting, and overcharging.

The BESTEK 300Watt Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter deserves an honorable mention for being a great travel inverter that can convert power from your 12-volt DC car outlet into 300 watts of continuous AC power and 700 watts of surge power. The inverter charges and operates smaller electronics, such as laptops, cameras, Kindles, iPads, game consoles, speakers, string lights, nebulizers, etc. This inverter features two USB charging ports and two three-prong AC outlets, allowing you to charge or run multiple items simultaneously.

The built-in fan efficiently and effectively cools the inverter according to temperature, not load, which helps prolong battery life. A handy wireless remote control allows you to work the inverter from a distance of up to 100 feet in a room and 166 feet in an open area. This is an excellent power supply for your home, car, RV, or boat.

If you require something with a bit more capacity, the WZRELB 3000watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter is an excellent choice. It provides 3000 watts of continuous power and 6000 watts of peak power to run appliances and electronics with larger power draws, such as microwaves, refrigerators, and more. It has a bright, easy-to-read LED display that shows you DC and AC voltages. Safety measures include sensors for over-voltage, under-voltage, short-circuiting, overheating, reverse polarity protection, and overloading.

At the front, a trio of three-pronged outlets is there for your heavy-duty tech. This system gives a continuous supply for 3000 watts, ensuring the even flow of energy. You don’t have to worry about overheating, excess (or too little) voltage. At less than three percent harmonic distortion, this machine is designed to feed your devices steadily. The small yet durable inverter is easy to place anywhere, keeping your tech safe whenever and wherever you need.

If you need a high-quality inverter that protects business equipment or personal information, the GoWise PS1004 Continuous Inverter keeps your gadgets in premium condition, so you can focus on other things. It’s easy to set up, given the comprehensive design. The wired remote lets you control the power, while the red and black wires hook up to the anode and cathodes.

What is a Pure Sine Wave Inverter?

A pure sine wave inverter’s primary job is to convert DC (direct current) power from either solar panels or a battery bank into usable AC (alternating current) power. To do this, it takes continuous DC and changes it into a pure sine wave curve that vacillates smoothly and steadily above and below zero volts. This method of delivering AC power is clean enough to power sensitive electronics that require a steady input to function correctly.

How does a Pure Sine Inverter Work?

Pure sine inverters work on a three-step process:

1. Oscillation

The inverter produces a series of oscillating pulses that run through a transistor circuit, called an IC circuit. These oscillations produce voltage peaks through an alternate battery charge with both positive and negative poles. Once the peaks reach a specific frequency, they can be transferred to the inverter’s amplifier.

2. Amplification

The oscillating pulses are amplified—or boosted—to achieve a more elevated level of current. This level of current is necessary to power your appliances or electronics. To do this, the inverter applies the amplified voltage to the output transformer’s secondary winding.

3. Output Transformation

Low-level AC power that was received from the amplifier runs through the secondary windings of the transformer and is stepped-up to a voltage that is sufficient to power your electronics and appliances.

Benefits of Pure Sine Wave Inverters

Clean Power. Pure sine waves produce clean power with very low harmonic distortion that can power even the most sensitive electronics safely and effectively. There’s no disruption of power or energy that may damage your equipment.

Pure sine waves produce clean power with very low harmonic distortion that can power even the most sensitive electronics safely and effectively. There’s no disruption of power or energy that may damage your equipment. Quiet Operation. Clean power from pure sine waves decreases the amount of audible electrical noise given off by fluorescent lights, televisions, fans, stereos, and more. No strange buzzing sounds when your electronics are turned on.

Clean power from pure sine waves decreases the amount of audible electrical noise given off by fluorescent lights, televisions, fans, stereos, and more. No strange buzzing sounds when your electronics are turned on. High Inductive Loads. Pure sine waves handle appliances like microwaves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, and motors with high inductive loads with ease, allowing them to run smoother, cooler, and quieter.

Pure sine waves handle appliances like microwaves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, and motors with high inductive loads with ease, allowing them to run smoother, cooler, and quieter. Smooth, Continuous Power. Since pure sine waves run smoothly, without choppy step-ups and step-downs, they allow your sensitive electronics to operate without glitches, crashes, or strange interruptions. This can extend the life of your electronics and appliances.

Types of Sine Wave Inverters

Pure Sine Waves

Pure sine waves have a smooth and continuous wave-form with a uniform phase angle that allows for constant and clean output voltage, which rises and falls evenly and instantly changes polarity as it crosses the zero-volt line.

Modified Sine Waves

These sine waves are choppy, and their voltage rises and falls abruptly. Phase angles are sharper and less uniform, causing a rougher, less predictable delivery of voltage. Changes between polarity at the zero-voltage line aren’t instantaneous, but take some time to occur, leaving gaps in the delivery of power to your electronics and appliances.

Top Brands

BESTEK

Founded in 2007, BESTEK has become a leading consumer brand in the power supply and automotive industries. Their aim is to produce high-tech, innovative products, like their USB Power Strip 8-Outlet Surge Protector, that enhance life quality. They’re headquartered in Paris, France.

GoWISE

GoWISE USA is a brand from Ming’s Mark and is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz. It first began manufacturing and selling pressure cookers, later offering air fryers, blood pressure monitors, and bathroom scales.

Voltworks

Voltworks specializes in power inverters and electric transformers, like the 300 Watt Power Inverter For Cars. Founded in 2019, Voltworks is quickly becoming a leader in the power supply industry.

Giandel

Giandel is based out of Australia and has been a leading power inverter manufacturer for over a decade. Known for producing high-quality, long-lasting power inverters, it also sells modified sine wave inverters and car inverters.

Pure Sine Wave Inverter Pricing

Under $100: Pure sine wave inverters in this price range are usually car inverters or small capacity inverters that produce under 1,000 watts of power.

Pure sine wave inverters in this price range are usually car inverters or small capacity inverters that produce under 1,000 watts of power. $100-$500: This is the price range of the most popular pure sine inverters that people use to supplement power needs in their homes, RVs, boats, workshops, etc. These inverters usually produce between 1,000-2,000 watts of power.

This is the price range of the most popular pure sine inverters that people use to supplement power needs in their homes, RVs, boats, workshops, etc. These inverters usually produce between 1,000-2,000 watts of power. $500 and up: This price range will get you some seriously heavy-duty inverters that produce anywhere from 3,000 to 12,000 watts or more of clean, reliable pure sine wave electricity.

Key Features

Safety Features

A good pure sine wave inverter will have built-in protective mechanisms to prevent the unit from being damaged by overheating, over-voltage, under-voltage, under-current, short-circuiting, and more. It will be equipped with a solid grounding mechanism and well-insulated wiring components.

Power Outlets

Consider getting an inverter that allows you to power or charge multiple devices simultaneously. Look for an inverter with multiple AC outlets as well as USB charging options that make it more versatile.

Warranty

Choosing an inverter that’s backed by a strong warranty provides you peace of mind in the knowledge that you’re getting a reliable and high-quality product from a company that stands behind it and will replace or repair any issues that might arise within a reasonable period.

Other Considerations

Power Output. Be sure to get an inverter that will deliver the proper amount of power to meet your needs. Reading owners manuals for your chosen electronics or appliances will ensure that you don’t get something that isn’t strong enough or that you waste money on one that’s too big.

Be sure to get an inverter that will deliver the proper amount of power to meet your needs. Reading owners manuals for your chosen electronics or appliances will ensure that you don’t get something that isn’t strong enough or that you waste money on one that’s too big. Battery Requirements. Know how many batteries you need to provide as much power as you want to your chosen electronics or appliances for as long as you need. Are you going to use it as an emergency power source for occasional single uses, or are you going to use it as a primary power source for your camper, RV, or boat? The more power you need, the more batteries you need.

Know how many batteries you need to provide as much power as you want to your chosen electronics or appliances for as long as you need. Are you going to use it as an emergency power source for occasional single uses, or are you going to use it as a primary power source for your camper, RV, or boat? The more power you need, the more batteries you need. Space. What area or space will you set your inverter? Make sure the inverter will fit in the space you have in mind with enough room around it for proper ventilation and no fire hazards. If you’re limited on space, be sure to get a unit with a good fan and over-temperature protection.

What area or space will you set your inverter? Make sure the inverter will fit in the space you have in mind with enough room around it for proper ventilation and no fire hazards. If you’re limited on space, be sure to get a unit with a good fan and over-temperature protection. Remote Operation. Some pure sine inverters come with convenient remote control options so that you can operate the unit from afar. Some have remote wire controls that allow for operation from up to 20 feet away, and some units have a wireless remote option that lets you run the inverter from 100 feet away for added convenience.

Best Pure Sine Wave Inverters Reviews & Recommendations 2020