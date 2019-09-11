Best Pet Temperature Monitor for RVs: Keep Your Pets Comfortable and Safe

Traveling with your pets in an RV can be fun. However, there will be times when you need to leave the camper without them. You will want to ensure the temperature of the RV is comfortable, and using a high-quality pet temperature monitor is one of the best ways to protect them while you’re out. You can keep an eye on the temp anywhere you are, plus the device alerts you if it gets too hot or too cold. Here are the best pet temperature monitors for RVs.

It functions with a cellular data plan so you will run the risk of encountering bad signals. Plus, it updates the app on the temperature every 20 minutes, which is a long interval.

It allows you to set custom alerts to send a text message, email alert, or phone call up to 12 people to let them know instantly. It also keeps a 90-day history of sensor readings. Plus, it can plug into an AC outlet or a USB port and comes with a 40-hour backup battery.

This will not work on a 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi and requires AAA batteries to function. You will also need to monitor the app itself as it only sends direct messages to the application.

You can check it on the app or the large LED screen on the monitor itself. The thermometer hygrometer can access temperatures from 14 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity of plus or minus 3e percent with the built-in SHT30 high precision sensor.

It will not function on guest Wi-Fi networks and it is battery powered, so you will need to swap them out occasionally. Another issue is it may have a difficult time connecting to iPhone hotspots.

Along with the temperature monitoring system, it checks low battery levels, Wi-Fi signal loss, and humidity levels. Plus, it lets you know the temperature every five, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes.

Benefits of Pet Temperature Monitors for RVs Keep your pets safe. For pet owners on the road, the number one priority should be their safety. While you’re away from the RV, the temperature inside could shift dramatically, the AC or heater could fail, or the power could go out. If it reaches dangerously hot or cold levels, you can rush back to the motorhome and fix any issues to make sure your cat, dog, bird, or other type of pet is safe.

A pet temperature monitor can also be used in your home, vehicle, or office. All you need is a Wi-Fi hotspot or data plan to monitor the temperature. Have some peace of mind. If you worry about your pets while you’re away, a pet temperature monitor can give you peace of mind. You can even find some with extra features, such as audible alerts, text alerts, and humidity detectors. Types of Pet Temperature Monitors for RVs Wi-Fi Wi-Fi pet temperature monitors connect to the internet via a reliable Wi-Fi source. We say reliable because the RV park's internet connection may not be strong enough or are unreliable to power the device. The monitors will work more efficiently with the use of a Wi-Fi hotspot or if your camper comes with its own Wi-Fi. Cellular Data These pet temperature monitoring devices come equipped with their own built-in cellular network connection. A data plan is much more consistent and can be more powerful than Wi-Fi. However, a drawback is that you will have to pay a monthly fee in order for the gauge to work. Top Brands Govee As a relatively new company, Govee began in 2017 and focuses on smart-home devices. While it is known for products like light strips and other lights, Govee also designs a wide selection of home and RV monitoring devices. One of its essential temperature monitors is the Govee Temperature Humidity Monitor. Motorola Perhaps known for its contribution to the world of cellphones, Motorola also makes a variety of other accessories, including monitoring kits. Founded in 1928 in Schaumburg, Ill., the company began selling cellular transmission base stations and signal amplifiers. Today it makes more phones and the Motorola Cellular-Connected MultiSensorto keep an eye on the temperature. Pet Temperature Monitor for RVs Pricing Under $100: In this price range, you will find pet temperature monitoring devices with all the basic functions you will need. They are powered by Wi-Fi or a data network and will alert you if the temperature shifts drastically. You will have to consider whether they come with a monthly subscription fee as well.

In this price range, you will find pet temperature monitoring devices with all the basic functions you will need. They are powered by Wi-Fi or a data network and will alert you if the temperature shifts drastically. You will have to consider whether they come with a monthly subscription fee as well. Over $100: The main difference with this pricing category is the number of features you will find with the device. Many upper-range temperature monitoring gauges will come with improved alerts that send a text, email, or call to your phone every few minutes alerting you to the temperature. Key Features Safety The major benefit of a pet temperature monitor for RVers is knowing your pet is safe and comfortable. Not only will you want one that keeps track of the temperature, but you should also consider one that can alert you of any power outages, shifts in humidity, or water leaks. Your pets deserve to be comfortable and protected, so make sure they are secure while you’re out. Compatibility You will need the proper equipment, cellphone, or data plan to run the device properly. Make sure the monitor you are purchasing is compatible with your smartphone or other electronic devices. You may also need to get a Wi-Fi hotspot to leave inside the camper, and these will also come with their own subscription service. Battery Life While the monitor may plug into the wall or a USB outlet, many also come with a built-in battery. This is just in case the power goes out and allows it to continue functioning to keep you updated on the situation. If you ever have a power outage, you will need to replace the batteries to ensure the device functions properly. This is also beneficial if you need to leave it in a location that does not have a power outlet. Other Considerations Download space: Make sure you have enough space on your smartphone or device to download the app. Many should only take up a few megabytes of storage.

Make sure you have enough space on your smartphone or device to download the app. Many should only take up a few megabytes of storage. Data: If you need a Wi-Fi hotspot or get a pet temperature gauge that requires a data plan, keep in mind that extra charges or fees may apply.

Convenience: The app and temperature monitor should be convenient to use and easy to operate. All you need to worry about is setting the high and low trigger alerts in the app and then let it continue running on its own. Best Pet Temperature Monitor for RV Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Pet Temperature Monitor for RV Overall: Temp Stick Wireless Remote Temperature & Humidity Sensor

This Wi-Fi temperature monitor lets you track temperatures ranging from an extreme negative 40 degrees up to a blistering 125 degrees Fahrenheit. By connecting it with the free app, you will get customized alerts sent to your phone, tablet, or computer if there is ever an issue with the interior temperature of your camper. Another benefit we found rather useful is the custom alerts. Along with remote monitoring of the temperature, you can also set up notifications for battery levels, Wi-Fi signal loss, and humidity levels. Another feature is you can set the app to let you know the temperature of the camper every five, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes. This way you can make sure your pets are kept comfortable in timely intervals. Plus, it works with both Apple and Android devices. One thing to note is that it is battery powered, so you will need to monitor their levels and swap them out when necessary. This monitor will not function on guest Wi-Fi networks, so you will need to have a designated hotspot within the range of the device inside the RV. Another issue is it may have a difficult time connecting to iPhone hotspots. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Pet Temperature Monitor for RV Value: Govee Temperature Humidity Monitor

Govee’s temperature sensor connects quickly to any 2.4 GHz WiFi and can even hook up with Bluetooth. A bonus feature with this device is you can either check it on the app while you’re away or glance at the large LED screen on the monitor itself if you’re inside the RV. The thermometer hygrometer can access temperatures from 14 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity of plus or minus 3 percent. One other nice feature of the monitor is its built-in SHT30 high precision sensor that gives you a precise and real-time temperature reading. It will then log the data every minute and store it in its system every 10 minutes. This keeps you updated on the latest temperature readouts, power outages, and humidity scans when you need them most. When it detects a temperature shift, it will alert you with a push notification to the app. This will not work on 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi and requires AAA batteries to function, so the battery life may not be lengthy. You will also need to monitor the app itself as it only sends direct messages to the application and not to your phone’s screen. One thing to keep in mind is the humidity monitor will enter a sleep mode every 10 minutes. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Pet Temperature Monitor for RV Honorable Mention: Motorola Cellular-Connected MultiSensor

