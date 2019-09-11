Best Pet Temperature Monitor for RVs: Keep Your Pets Comfortable and Safe

Benefits of Pet Temperature Monitors for RVs
- Keep your pets safe. For pet owners on the road, the number one priority should be their safety. While you’re away from the RV, the temperature inside could shift dramatically, the AC or heater could fail, or the power could go out. If it reaches dangerously hot or cold levels, you can rush back to the motorhome and fix any issues to make sure your cat, dog, bird, or other type of pet is safe.
- Be alerted to temperature changes. A pet temperature monitor will alert you of any degree changes inside the camper no matter where you are. By either using Wi-Fi or a data plan, you can monitor the temperature on your smartphone or device anywhere.
- Protect your RV. If your camper reaches extremely high or low temperatures, components can start to fail,i.e., water can freeze leading to burst pipes or cables can get overheated. Knowing the interior temperature of the camper while you are out can save you on expensive repairs.
- Use it in other types of spaces. A pet temperature monitor can also be used in your home, vehicle, or office. All you need is a Wi-Fi hotspot or data plan to monitor the temperature.
- Have some peace of mind. If you worry about your pets while you’re away, a pet temperature monitor can give you peace of mind. You can even find some with extra features, such as audible alerts, text alerts, and humidity detectors.
Types of Pet Temperature Monitors for RVs
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi pet temperature monitors connect to the internet via a reliable Wi-Fi source. We say reliable because the RV park's internet connection may not be strong enough or are unreliable to power the device. The monitors will work more efficiently with the use of a Wi-Fi hotspot or if your camper comes with its own Wi-Fi.
Cellular Data
These pet temperature monitoring devices come equipped with their own built-in cellular network connection. A data plan is much more consistent and can be more powerful than Wi-Fi. However, a drawback is that you will have to pay a monthly fee in order for the gauge to work.
Top Brands
Govee
As a relatively new company, Govee began in 2017 and focuses on smart-home devices. While it is known for products like light strips and other lights, Govee also designs a wide selection of home and RV monitoring devices. One of its essential temperature monitors is the Govee Temperature Humidity Monitor.
Motorola
Perhaps known for its contribution to the world of cellphones, Motorola also makes a variety of other accessories, including monitoring kits. Founded in 1928 in Schaumburg, Ill., the company began selling cellular transmission base stations and signal amplifiers. Today it makes more phones and the Motorola Cellular-Connected MultiSensorto keep an eye on the temperature.
Pet Temperature Monitor for RVs Pricing
- Under $100: In this price range, you will find pet temperature monitoring devices with all the basic functions you will need. They are powered by Wi-Fi or a data network and will alert you if the temperature shifts drastically. You will have to consider whether they come with a monthly subscription fee as well.
- Over $100: The main difference with this pricing category is the number of features you will find with the device. Many upper-range temperature monitoring gauges will come with improved alerts that send a text, email, or call to your phone every few minutes alerting you to the temperature.
Key Features
Safety
The major benefit of a pet temperature monitor for RVers is knowing your pet is safe and comfortable. Not only will you want one that keeps track of the temperature, but you should also consider one that can alert you of any power outages, shifts in humidity, or water leaks. Your pets deserve to be comfortable and protected, so make sure they are secure while you’re out.
Compatibility
You will need the proper equipment, cellphone, or data plan to run the device properly. Make sure the monitor you are purchasing is compatible with your smartphone or other electronic devices. You may also need to get a Wi-Fi hotspot to leave inside the camper, and these will also come with their own subscription service.
Battery Life
While the monitor may plug into the wall or a USB outlet, many also come with a built-in battery. This is just in case the power goes out and allows it to continue functioning to keep you updated on the situation. If you ever have a power outage, you will need to replace the batteries to ensure the device functions properly. This is also beneficial if you need to leave it in a location that does not have a power outlet.
Other Considerations
- Download space: Make sure you have enough space on your smartphone or device to download the app. Many should only take up a few megabytes of storage.
- Data: If you need a Wi-Fi hotspot or get a pet temperature gauge that requires a data plan, keep in mind that extra charges or fees may apply.
Convenience: The app and temperature monitor should be convenient to use and easy to operate. All you need to worry about is setting the high and low trigger alerts in the app and then let it continue running on its own.
Best Pet Temperature Monitor for RV Reviews & Recommendations 2019
This Wi-Fi temperature monitor lets you track temperatures ranging from an extreme negative 40 degrees up to a blistering 125 degrees Fahrenheit. By connecting it with the free app, you will get customized alerts sent to your phone, tablet, or computer if there is ever an issue with the interior temperature of your camper.
Another benefit we found rather useful is the custom alerts. Along with remote monitoring of the temperature, you can also set up notifications for battery levels, Wi-Fi signal loss, and humidity levels. Another feature is you can set the app to let you know the temperature of the camper every five, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes. This way you can make sure your pets are kept comfortable in timely intervals. Plus, it works with both Apple and Android devices.
One thing to note is that it is battery powered, so you will need to monitor their levels and swap them out when necessary. This monitor will not function on guest Wi-Fi networks, so you will need to have a designated hotspot within the range of the device inside the RV. Another issue is it may have a difficult time connecting to iPhone hotspots.
Govee’s temperature sensor connects quickly to any 2.4 GHz WiFi and can even hook up with Bluetooth. A bonus feature with this device is you can either check it on the app while you’re away or glance at the large LED screen on the monitor itself if you’re inside the RV. The thermometer hygrometer can access temperatures from 14 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity of plus or minus 3 percent.
One other nice feature of the monitor is its built-in SHT30 high precision sensor that gives you a precise and real-time temperature reading. It will then log the data every minute and store it in its system every 10 minutes. This keeps you updated on the latest temperature readouts, power outages, and humidity scans when you need them most. When it detects a temperature shift, it will alert you with a push notification to the app.
This will not work on 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi and requires AAA batteries to function, so the battery life may not be lengthy. You will also need to monitor the app itself as it only sends direct messages to the application and not to your phone’s screen. One thing to keep in mind is the humidity monitor will enter a sleep mode every 10 minutes.
Motorola’s versatile temperature sensor not only works great in an RV but also functions in other vehicles, boats, and homes. It has the capability to not only detect shifts in temperature but also focuses on humidity, water leaks, light levels, earthquakes, and loss of power. All it takes to power the built-in modem is a monthly cellular data plan. It even comes with a two-year warranty.
Setting up custom alerts is simple with the downloadable app. They allow the user to monitor the heating and air conditioning in the RV and set custom alerts if the temperature drops below or rises above a certain point. It will then send a text, email, or call up to 12 people to let them know instantly what the temp is. It also keeps a 90-day history of sensor readings, so you can go back and see previous temperatures. Another feature we enjoyed is that the monitor can plug into an AC outlet or a USB port and comes with a 40-hour backup battery.
However, if you use a cellular data plan, you will run the risk of getting bad signals. This matters more if you are out in the wilderness away from cell towers but should be fine for motorhome parks. When it comes to updating you on the temperature it only refreshes every 20 minutes. But if you are really worried about your pet and the temperature, you can manually monitor it to get around this problem.
Tips
- Make sure you have push notifications set up on your phone. You should be able to find these in the app linked with the monitor. Once activated, you should get all updates sent both to your phone and the app at once.
- To ensure your Wi-Fi hotspot doesn’t drop, make sure your phone is on and has a full battery. Many hotspots may disconnect if the screen times out.
- Keep the monitor somewhere your pets cannot interact with it. A cat may knock it off a shelf and damage it, while a dog could think it’s a toy and bite it.
FAQs
Q: I am unable to connect my Wi-Fi to the monitor. What should I do?
A: Check the signal strength of the Wi-Fi. It may be that the connection is too weak and the device is unable to connect properly. To help with this, move the hotspot or router closer to the monitor.
Q: How long will the batteries last?
A: Typically, if it is powered by AAA batteries, the batteries can last up to three months. However, some can last longer, depending on how often the device is used. We recommend you swap out the batteries every few months to ensure they function efficiently.
Q: Does it matter where I place the monitor?
A: This depends on the type of monitor you get. Many can be placed on a table or dresser, while others need to be plugged into an outlet or set by a window. No matter what, you will want to put them in the room your pets will spend the majority of their time in.
Final Thoughts
To make sure your animals are comfortable and protected while you’re out, consider the Temp Stick Wireless Remote Temperature & Humidity Sensor, which works with both iOS and Android devices.
Or you could save a bit of cash and still get one of the best pet temperature monitors for RVs with the Govee Temperature Humidity Monitor.
