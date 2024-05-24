Grills And Smokers On Sale Just In Time For Your Memorial Day BBQ

A few of you are having a fit right now because "This isn't car-related." We recently did a reader survey. A big percentage of respondees said grilling and BBQing was a favorite hobby outside of cars. I can't imagine anyone being anti-grilling. But, anyway. Here we are on Memorial Day Weekend and of course, grill and smoker deals are running rampant. I've gathered up some top picks from Amazon and Lowe's.

In my backyard, I have a charcoal kettle grill and an electric smoker; I consider them complementary tools. My charcoal grill is from Weber and it is as basic as you get. It cooks hot and fast, perfect for lean meats, burgers, sausage, and charring veggies. At the other end of the spectrum in every sense, I have a Traeger Smoker that is digitally controlled. It links to an app on my smartphone and if I'm honest, is probably fancier than needed. It does make incredible slow cooked meats.

Amazon has great deals on Traeger grills this weekend. The new Ironwood XL Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFi and App Connectivity is $1,799.95 which $200 off. I have an older Traeger Pro, but it does most of what this thing does. I will admit, after I built the thing, it was strange to have to download the latest firmware onto a device that uses the oldest cooking method known to man. But, you can set the temp on one of these, put a probe in what you're cooking, and watch the progress from your iPhone. It is convenient. I've made ribs, brisket, pork shoulder, whole chickens, all sorts of stuff that is as good as anything I can get at BBQ places here in Vegas.

I've also included charcoal grills, like the Kamado Joe Classic 18-in Charcoal Grill for $699.00 This is a premium pick that I've always admired in friends' backyards, but never owned myself. There's also a Royal Gourmet 30-in Black Charcoal Grill for $179.00 that is perfectly adequate just not as aspirational.

Although I don't own one now, I have had gas grills in the past. They are hard to beat for convenience and temperature control. The Kenmore 4-Burner Gas Grill with 1 Side Burner for $449.99 is big enough to cook burgers and brats for the whole family at gatherings. The Kenmore Pearl 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $339.99 is for intimate parties and looks the part with way more attention paid to styling. Happy grilling.

More Memorial Day Grill and Smoker Deals