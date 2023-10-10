Here Are the Best of the Best Prime Day Deals, So Far

It's that time of year again. The leaves are changing. The air is getting colder. And your nose won't stop running. No, it's not fall or winter, it's far better. Yep, that's right, it's Amazon's now annual second Prime Day! And today we've rounded up the best of the best deals we've found on power tools, watches, portable generators, shop equipment, smokers, and more. Check it out and save a ton because 'tis the season.