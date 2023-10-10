You Cannot Beat DeWalt’s Insane Prime Day Power Tool Deals
Finish that winter project today.
The good ole yellow and black tools from DeWalt are trusted everywhere. From easy DIY jobs to professional builders in both the automotive and construction sectors, there's always a DeWalt to get the job done. And DeWalt's offerings litter our top picks in countless buying guides devoted to telling you which tools are best. But our main complaint remains that DeWalts can be expensive. At least they can be when you don't find them on sale. That's not the case today, as Amazon's killer Prime Day sale is going on and features a host of DeWalts at steep discounts. Take a look.
Power Tools
- 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 6-Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger ($254 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, 2 Batteries and Charger ($100 off)
- 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit ($80 off)
- 20V MAX XR Impact Driver ($50 off)
- 20V MAX XR Jig Saw ($97 off)
- 20V MAX Tire Inflator ($30 off)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light ($42 off)
- 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool ($75 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX* Cordless Ratchet ($20 off)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light ($34 off)
- 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw ($51 off)
- 20V MAX* 1/2" Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil ($100 off)
- 20V MAX XR 1/2" High Torque Impact Wrench ($23 off)
- 20V MAX* XR Framing Nailer ($82 off)
- 20V MAX* XR Chainsaw Kit, 5-Ah Battery ($52 off)
Batteries
- 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack ($120 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack ($90 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah ($21 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, 9.0-Ah ($78 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, 6.0-Ah ($40 off)
- 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit, 2 Batteries, 5Ah ($195 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 2.0Ah Double Pack ($10 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Lithium Ion, 2 Ah and 4 Ah, 4-Pack ($179 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 1.5Ah ($55 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Premium 4.0Ah ($109 off)
- Powerstack 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit, Rechargeable, 5Ah Battery ($10 off)
- 20V MAX* POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery, 2 Pack ($70 off)
- 20V MAX* Batteries, Compact, 4.0-Ah, 2-Pack ($110 off)
- Battery Adapter 18V to 20V ($8 off)
