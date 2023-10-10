Prime Day Deals On Mechanics Tool Sets Gets You Wrenching For Less
Get the gear you need from top brands in complete tool kits
If you are just starting out in the garage or you've been working on cars for years, you can never have too many tools. Amazon is here to help you save money on top brands by buying in bulk. Get a mechanics tool set and be prepared for any job.
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set, 262-Piece Mechanic Set, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric ($150 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, SAE / Metric, 189-Piece ($12 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tools Kit with 3 Drawer Box, 216-Piece ($95 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Socket Set, 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set, 1/4", 3/8", 1/2" Drive, SAE / Metric ($140 off)
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, and 3/8 Drive Sizes, 298-Piece ($20 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 1/4" & 3/8" & 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric, 205-piece ($50 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes, 192-Piece ($105 off)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 1/4" & 3/8" Drive, SAE, 108-Piece ($30 off)
- GEARWRENCH Mechanics Tool Set in 3 Drawer Storage Box, 232 Piece ($240 off)
- GEARWRENCH 44 Pc. Master Combination Wrench Set, Metric/SAE ($278 off)
- GEARWRENCH 18 Pc. 1/2" Drive 6 Pt. Standard Mechanics Tool Set, Metric ($70 off)
- GEARWRENCH 83 Pc. 1/4, 3/8", 1/2" 90-Tooth SAE/Metric Tool Set with EVA Foam Tray ($100 off)
- Milwaukee 1/4"-3/8” Ratchet Set w/PACKOUT Case - 106pc ($70 off)
- Milwaukee 1/4" Drive 26pc Ratchet & Socket Set - SAE ($30 off)
- STANLEY Professional Grade Black Chrome NEW Mechanics Tool Set (Socket Set-229 pieces) ($40 off)
- STANLEY Mechanics Tool Set, SAE, 1/4 in. & 3/8 in Drive, 69 Piece, Black Chrome ($26 off)
