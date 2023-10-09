Have You Heard About These Pre Prime Day Audiophile Headphone Deals?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you like music, I mean really enjoy the nuance and intricacy of a good recording and aren't just using them to drown out noise, you can't miss the deals I've scrounged up today. There's quite a price range represented, as well as over-the-ear and earbud styles to boot. So put on your favorite music and hear what the artist actually intended with these killer deals.
High-Quality Headphone Deals
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50x ($20 off)
- Sennheiser HD 560S ($55 off)
- Devialet Gemini ($60 off)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 ($80 off)
- Sony MDR-1AM2 ($50 off)
- Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II ($20 off)
- Sennheiser RS 195 ($100 off)
- Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 ($40 off)
- Sennheiser HD 660 S ($150 off)
- Focal Bathys ($100 off)
- Audeze LCD-X ($400 off)
- Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless ($50 off)
- Sennheiser Professional HD 280 PRO Over-Ear Monitoring Headphones ($32 off)
- Sony Mdr-cd900st Studio Monitor Stereo Headphones ($50 off)
- HIFIMAN HE-R10D Dynamic Topology Driver Close-Back Over-Ear Headphones ($700 off)
- HIFIMAN Deva-Pro Over-Ear Full-Size Open-Back Planar Magnetic Headphone ($130 off)
- Monolith Over Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones ($20 off)
- Avantone Multi-Mode Reference Headphones with Vari-Vo ($80 off)
- Fostex T60RP Studio Headphones ($25 off)
