Light Up Your Weekend With a New TV and Audio System From Amazon
Save up to 53 percent on TVs and audio equipment from Sony, LG, Samsung, and Bose.
After what seems like an eternity, MotoGP racing returns to our screens this weekend. That got me thinking about how I’d like to watch it on something bigger and better, so I searched for deals and sales for, well, myself, but also you. And I found many. Lots of these sales are running for a short time, so act fast and immerse yourself in all the upcoming races.
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $789 (20 percent off)
- LG OLED B1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (41 percent off)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K for $409.99 (49 percent off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (40 percent off)
- TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $429.99 (46 percent off)
- LG 65-Inch Class OLED Evo C2 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $2,096.99 (16 percent off)
- Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $239.99 (40 percent off)
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $199.99 (33 percent off)
- Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Audio for $127.99 (36 percent off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer for $399 (20 percent off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5/B Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Refurbished) for $259 (35 percent off)
- Philips PH805 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones for $79.99 (53 percent off)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones for $122.19 (39 percent off)
- Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 for $299 (21 percent off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199 (29 percent off)
- Sennheiser HD 400S for $49.95 (29 percent off)
Let us know which deal has you hitting Add to Cart.
