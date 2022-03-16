Save 23 Percent on Chemical Guys Foam Cannon and Bring Those Migratory Birds Home With More Deals
We're nearly back where we belong, so let's prepare for more good times.
The days are getting longer, the geese are returning, the racing season is in full swing, and you're actually getting some vitamin D between snowstorms. You've been itching for it, and it's less than a week away. I'm talking, of course, about springtime — just like I do in every other Deals post. What can I say? I'm ready for it too. So, let's get into some of the best deals that the team and I were able to track down this morning that'll help you start the season on the right note.
Right now, you can take up to 15 percent off motor oil from Pennzoil at Amazon. I get it. You probably have a few hundred miles to go before you're due, but why not handle that oil change now? It's a quick job, and it's nice enough outside to deal with it without freezing your fingers off. Besides, tackling it now means you won't need to stumble over it on your way to that first well-deserved warm-weather cruise.
If you're in the northern parts of the country, it might be a little cold to get that post-winter wash in just yet. Even so, you can prepare and save by snagging the Chemical Guys Torq Professional Foam Cannon and Soap Kit for $77 at Amazon. This handy kit basically turns your existing pressure washer into a car wash, which is what we all dream of owning exclusive rights to at some point.
Don't have a pressure washer? No problem. You can pick up the Greenworks 2000-psi Max @ 1.2 gpm (14 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer for $169.99 at Amazon. It's a battery-powered pressure washer. That means you don't need to make a run to the fuel station every time you want to wash the muck off your car. Plus, it shares the battery with many of Greenworks' other power tools, making it a great way to start the transformation of your collection.
The best part of the spring is the fact that you don't have to worry much about climate-control systems. Those sub-zero mornings may be behind you, but boiling hot days aren't far off. If your car doesn't have a remote-start function, you're going to be grafted to those leather seats every time you fire that puppy up come June. That is unless you jump on the Compustar Two-Way Remote-Start System for $299.99 at Best Buy.
There are plenty of you screaming that the best part of spring is getting on your bike, not some crap about not having to deal with the defrost. I hear ya, which is why I made sure to check out what's going on at RevZilla. In case you missed it, check out the St. Patrick's Day Good Luck Streak. New sales pop up every 24 hours during this event until March 20. It just might have exactly what you're panicking over buying before the season officially hits your region.
That's it, at least when it comes to me taking up your time. If you're on the hunt for something else, be sure to check the list below for more deals.
Automotive / Moto
Up to 15 percent off motor oil from Pennzoil at Amazon
Chemical Guys Torq Professional Foam Cannon and Soap Kit for $77 at Amazon
Avid Power Buffer Polisher, Six inch for $66.29 at Amazon
AgiiMan Detailing Garage Rolling Stool for $79.91 at Amazon
Linla Premium Absorbent Oil Mat for $62.99 at Amazon
St. Patrick’s Day Good Luck Streak, New Sales Every 24 Hours running March 14-20 at RevZilla
LS2 Challenger GT Fusion Helmet for $149.99 at RevZilla
Dickies Men's Short-Sleeve Coverall for $39.99 at Amazon
Compustar Two-Way Remote Start System for $299.99 at Best Buy
QuickJack 7,000-Pound Portable Car Lift $150 Coupon at Amazon
Hulkman Alpha85 Jump-Starter 2,000 Amp for $110.45 at Amazon
Anker 521 Portable Power Station for $195.49 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
Klein Tools Six-Piece Electrical Tool Set and GFCI Receptacle Tester for $99.97 at Home Depot
Husky Mechanics Tool Set (119 Piece) for $69.97 at Home Depot
GearWrench 3/8-Inch Drive 90-Tooth Ratchets and Drive Tool Set (17 Piece) for $129 at Home Depot
GearWrench SAE 72-Tooth Stubby Combination Ratcheting Wrench Tool Set (7 Piece) for $56.73 at Home Depot
M12 Fuel 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $229 at Home Depot
Greenworks 20-Inch Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $365.49 at Amazon
Greenworks 2000-psi Max @ 1.2 gpm (14 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer for $169.99 at Amazon
Wilton CBV-100 Super-Junior 4-Inch Vise with Clamp-On Swivel Base for $122.61 at Amazon
Knipex Tools Two-Piece Pliers Wrench Set With Keeper Pouch for $109.90 at Amazon
DeWalt 16-Inch 33-Pocket Tool Bag for $39.89 at Amazon
Apparel
Valentino Rossi Cap for $40.61 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Evercross 800-Watt Electric Scooter for $679.99 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Bowflex Treadmill 10 for $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Toloco Massage Gun for $79.99 at Amazon
Massage Gun Deep Tissue for $35.64 at Amazon
Personal Audio
Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $32.29 at Amazon
New Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $279 at Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 at Amazon
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $49.95 at Amazon
Save up to 28 Percent on Shure headphones and microphones at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
TCL 70-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV for $499.99 at Best Buy
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $369.99 at Amazon
Latest Upgrade 7500-Lumens Mini Projector for Outdoor Movies for $76.49 at Amazon
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV for $229.99 at Amazon
Media
Fast & Furious 9-Movie Collection Blu-ray + Digital for $48.51 at Amazon
Console Gaming
Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for PlayStation 5, 4, and 3 for $279.99 at Amazon
Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition PS5 Disc and PS4 Entitlement for $89.99 at Amazon
Forza Horizon 5: Standard Edition Xbox Series X and Xbox One for $50.94 at Amazon