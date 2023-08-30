Get Ready for The Big Project With Home Depot’s Mechanics Tool Deals
There’s no room for last-minute tool purchases.
Before you know it, you're going to be miles under the surface of that winter project. The last thing you'll need is to take a break to track down some basic tools. That's why you need to get a jump on things and stock up beforehand. And what better time than now with Home Depot running deals on essential mechanic's tools?
- DeWalt 226-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (Save $100)
- DeWalt 156-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (Save $40)
- Husky 605-Piece Master Mechanics Tool Set (Save $120)
- Husky 244-Piece Ratchet Mechanics Tool Set (Save $30)
- Husky 100-Position Flex Lock Ratcheting SAE Combination Wrench Set (Save $30)
- Husky 100-Position Flex Lock Ratcheting Metric Combination Wrench Set (save $30)
- GearWrench 728-Piece Master Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $438)
- GearWrench 232-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $50)
- GearWrench 108-Piece SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (Save $21)
- GearWrench SAE/Metric 90-Tooth Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (Save $21)
- Gearwrench 3-Piece 90-Tooth Dual Material Teardrop Ratchet Set (Save $35)
- Sunnex 44-Piece Socket and Bit Set (Save $12)
- Sunnex Metric Crowfoot Flare Nut Wrench Set (Save $7.64)
- Milwaukee Torque Lock Jaw Locking Pliers and Straight-Jaw Pliers Set (Save $6)
- Milwaukee Combination SAE and Metric Wrench Mechanics Tool Set (Save $70)
