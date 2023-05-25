Get Insane Deals With These Harbor Freight Tools
Jack stands, OBD2 readers, cargo carriers, tie down straps, socket sets. They’re all on sale right now.
DIY mechanics looking to save a few bucks on equipment should probably visit their local Harbor Freight because there are some decent discounts running right now. Get a whole $70 off an OBD2 reader, $30 off a 12,000-pound winch, $30 off a 450-pound transmission jack, or $30 off a set of heavy-duty jack stands.
Basically, if you'd like to save $30, hit up Harbor Freight.
- PITTSBURGH AUTOMOTIVE 6 in. Magnetic Parts Holder ($2 off)
- PITTSBURGH AUTOMOTIVE Brake Bleeder and Vacuum Pump Kit ($5 off)
- ARCTIC FREEZE 18 oz. Refrigerant with Dispenser and Gauge ($10 off)
- DAYTONA 3 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands, Blue ($10 off)
- ZURICH ZR4s OBD2 Code Reader ($13 off)
- PITTSBURGH R134A A/C Manifold Gauge Set ($15 off)
- PITTSBURGH AUTOMOTIVE 13,000 lb. GVWR Capacity Portable Vehicle Ramp Set ($5 off)
- PITTSBURGH AUTOMOTIVE 1.5 Ton Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP ($10 off)
- PITTSBURGH AUTOMOTIVE 450 lb. Low Lift Transmission Jack ($30 off)
- PITTSBURGH 2 ton Low-Profile Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP, Red ($10 off)
- DAYTONA 22 Ton Heavy Duty Jack Stands with Locking Pin, Yellow ($30 off)
- ZURICH ZR15s OBD2 Code Reader with 3.5 In. Display and Active Test/FIXASSIST ($70 off)
- HAUL-MASTER 2 in. x 16 ft. E-track Tie Down Strap ($3 off)
- HAUL-MASTER 500 lb. Steel Cargo Carrier ($25 off)
- VIKING 2/8/15 Amp Automatic Microprocessor Controlled Battery Charger ($10 off)
- BADLAND 48 in. Farm Jack ($15 off)
- JUPITER 5000 Watt Continuous/10,000 Watt Peak Modified Sine Wave Power Inverter ($20 off)
- BADLAND APEX 12,000 lb. Winch with Synthetic Rope and Wireless Remote ($30 off)
- PITTSBURGH SAE Ball End Hex Key Set, 13 Piece ($2 off)
- PITTSBURGH 3/8 in., 1/4 in. Drive SAE & Metric Socket Set, 40-Piece ($2 off)
