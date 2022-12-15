Here Are the Best Deals on Milwaukee Tools at Home Depot Right Now
Milwaukee discounts at Home Depot aren’t limited to power tools. We found some socket sets and mechanic kits at great prices today, too.
If you run red tools, Home Depot is running discounts on a huge crop of Milwaukee stuff right now. Not just power tools—some socket sets and mechanic tool kits are on sale right now, too. Here are a few prime price-cut items that caught our attention in particular.
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18/M12 12/18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 in. Ratchet and 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring Combo Kit (50% off)
- M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) with Two 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (7-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) with 2-Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag (50% off)
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/2 Batteries and Bag (2-Tool) (13% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (22% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver with (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag (50% off)
- SHOCKWAVE 3/8 in. Drive SAE and Metric 6 Point Impact Socket Set (43-Piece) (29% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion HIGH OUTPUT XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (37% off)
- 3/8 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (56-Piece) (48% off)
