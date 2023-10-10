Don’t Miss Ryobi’s Killer Amazon Prime Day Sale
I'm a massive fan of Ryobi's power tools. I've entrusted the brand to fix my house, my Honda Ridgeline, and my Can-Am Maverick X3 project. And though they're more budget-friendly, they're still expensive for someone with three kids, a dog, and a healthy addiction to good coffee. That's why Ryobi's awesome Amazon Prime Day sale is so awesome, as you can get a discount on already inexpensive, but killer, power tools. Check them out.
Power Tools
- Ryobi One P505 18V Lithium Ion Cordless 5 1/2" 4,700 RPM Circular Saw ($5 off)
- Ryobi P601 One+ 18V Lithium Ion Cordless Fixed Base Trim Router ($20 off)
- Ryobi P320 Airstrike 18 Volt One+ Lithium Ion Cordless Brad Nailer ($35 off)
- Ryobi PSBCS02 ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact Light-Weight Cut-Off Tool ($47 off)
- RYOBI 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw ($50 off)
- Ryobi P411 One+ 18 Volt 5 Inch Cordless Battery Operated Random Orbit Power Sander ($13 off)
- RYOBI 12V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit ($5 off)
- RYOBI ONE 18V Cordless 3 in. Variable Speed Detail Polisher/Sander ($24 off)
- Ryobi R18PF-0 18V ONE+ Cordless Power File ($25 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver ($18 off)
- RYOBI One+ P5231 18V Lithium Ion Cordless Orbital T-Shaped 3,000 SPM Jigsaw ($13 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag ($28 off)
- Ryobi 18V Rotary Tool Station ($20 off)
- RYOBI P135 18V One+ 6 Port Lithium Ion Battery Supercharger ($46 off)
- RYOBI 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Compact 3/8 -inch Impact Wrench ($20 off)
- Ryobi 1.2 Amp Rotary Tool ($18 off)
Batteries
- RYOBI 2 Ah 40V Lithium-Ion Compact Battery ($56 off)
- RYOBI 18V Lithium + HP High Capacity 9.0 Ah Battery ($40 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery ($20 off)
- RYOBI P135 18V One+ 6 Port Lithium Ion Battery Supercharger ($50 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery ($17.52 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, 6.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Bag ($26 off)
- Ryobi ONE+ Battery 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Compatible (2-Pack)
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V 1.5 Ah Lithium Ion Battery ($13 off)
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) ($11.5 off)
- RYOBI One+ 18v Lithium Ion 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Kit ($34.2 off)
