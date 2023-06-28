Amazon Has an Amazing Ryobi Power Tool Sale Right Now

If you prefer your tools to be ultra-easy to spot on account of them all being highlighter green, it's your lucky day because Amazon has quite a few Ryobi power tools on discount right now. Highlights include $27 off a 1/4-inch impact driver, $51 off a two-tool rotary and glue gun kit, $61 off a cordless planer, and $45 off a chainsaw kit. Take a look below!