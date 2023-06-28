The War Zone
The Drive

Amazon Has an Amazing Ryobi Power Tool Sale Right Now

Get $51 off a two-tool rotary and glue gun kit, $61 off a cordless planer, or $45 off a chainsaw kit.

byChris Tsui|
The GarageNews
Deals photo
Share
Chris Tsui
Chris TsuiView chris tsui's Articles

cltsuii

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you prefer your tools to be ultra-easy to spot on account of them all being highlighter green, it's your lucky day because Amazon has quite a few Ryobi power tools on discount right now. Highlights include $27 off a 1/4-inch impact driver, $51 off a two-tool rotary and glue gun kit, $61 off a cordless planer, and $45 off a chainsaw kit. Take a look below!

Deals