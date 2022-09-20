Ryobi’s Ultimate Tool Kit Is Wildly on Sale at Home Depot
Save hundreds right now on several power tool kits tailored to automotive enthusiasts.
Ryobi deals at Home Depot always get us giddy here at The Drive, but these are the best power tool deals I’ve seen yet. You get $680 off Ryobi’s 10-Tool Ultimate Automotive Kit, and it's truly a gearhead's dream.
The bargains that get your heart racing are pretty popular, so don’t hesitate. Good power tool sales don’t stay in stock for long.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless 10-Tool Ultimate Automotive Kit (53 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless Five-Tool Automotive Detailing Kit (21 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Two-Tool Combo Kit with Quarter-Inch Extended-Reach Ratchet and 3/8-Inch Extended-Reach Ratchet (39 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Power Inflator and High-Volume Inflator Two-Tool Kit (17 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt 11-Piece Combo Kit with Three Batteries and Six-Port Supercharger (43 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt 3/8-Inch Extended-Reach Ratchet with Free 4.0-Ah High-Performance Battery (43 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw with 4.0-Ah High-Performance Battery (46 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Half-Inch High-Torque Impact Wrench with Free 4.0-Ah High-Performance Battery (43 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt 4.0-Ah Battery with 18-Volt Charger (26 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Half-Inch Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Kit with Two 2.0-Ah Batteries (10 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless 7-1/4-Inch Compound Miter Saw and Orbital Jigsaw (54 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ Five-Tool Combo Kit (64 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ Five-Tool Combo Kit (54 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Six-Tool Combo Kit (31 percent off)
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Multitool with Free 4.0-Ah High-Performance Battery (50 percent off)
Let us know your pick of the bunch in the comments.
