Home Depot’s Early Black Friday Deals on Milwaukee Tools Are Excellent
Time to restock your Team Red collection.
I know you already saw the banner over on Home Depot's site, you've just been waiting until you've got time to sit down and browse to see which Milwaukee tools are on sale before you get excited about anything. I'm already ahead of you, though, and have rounded up all the best deals Home Depot's running. All that's left for you is to check the list below for the sale prices you've been waiting for.
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
More From The Drive
- Ken Block Proves That It’s Not the Car, It’s the Driver in the Latest EV Edition of Gymkhana
- Don’t Throw a Racing Harness in Your Car Without Reading This First
- Jonathon Klein Thanks The Drive's Commenters About A Can-Am Maverick Fix
- Tell us Which Ride You’ll Beat on This Winter
- Ford Pulls the Plug on the Fiesta to Make Room for More EVs