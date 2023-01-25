These Discounted Milwaukee Power Tools Will Get the Job Done
Whether you’re planning some home improvement or to buff up your car’s paint, we’ve found discounted Milwaukee power tools that’ll do what you need.
Those of us who already know what big projects we're taking on this year are getting the ball rolling. That means buying tools, including power tools that are too time-consuming to do by hand. Luckily, there are discounts on a variety of Milwaukee power tools right now on Amazon.
We've gathered a selection of tools useful for various projects, from automotive to home improvement. Whatever you're planning, odds are good you need something on this list.
- Milwaukee 2696-24 M18 Cordless Compact Combo Tool Kit (12% off)
- Milwaukee 2564-20 M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8 in. Cordless Right Angle Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (22% off)
- M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8" Impact Wrench (43% off)
- Milwaukee 2498-25 M12 12V Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (7% off)
- Milwaukee 2738-20 M18 18-Volt FUEL Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 7 inch Variable Speed Polisher (14% off)
- Milwaukee Mid-Torque Impact Wrench, 3/8", Cordless (41% off)
- Milwaukee 2695-24 M18 18V Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, and Work Light (55% off)
- Milwaukee 2719-20 M18 FUEL Hackzall (25% off)
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2648-20 M18 Random Orbit Sander (40% off)
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Cordless PVC Shear (28% off)
- Milwaukee Electric Tools MLW2504-20 M12 Fuel 1/2" Hammer Drill (26% off)
- Milwaukee Impact Driver,Pistol Grip,18VDC (16% off)
- Milwaukee 2729-20 M18 FUEL Cordless Lithium-Ion Deep Cut Band Saw (17% off)
- Milwaukee 2785-20 M18 FUEL 7 in. / 9 in. Large Angle Grinder (9% off)
More From The Drive
- Insurance companies are declining to cover theft-prone Kias and Hyundais
- A tuner shop's going-out-of-business sale turns back the clock on car mods
- Formula 1 wants to use active aerodynamics to handicap drivers on the fly
- Honda will emphasize EVs to catch up on cleaner transportation
- The 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport is a surprisingly capable SUV, but it makes sacrifices to be one