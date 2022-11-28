Nearly Every X-Pro Motorcycle Is 10% Off During Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale
How bad could they be?
Remember when I discovered, much to my amazement, that Amazon sells motorcycles? Y'all ate it up, but it gets even more interesting as nearly every X-Pro motorcycle sold on Amazon is currently between 5%-27% off, including this X-Pro Falcon Harley-Davidson knockoff.
Yes, they aren't name brands, and yes, they're built in a factory in China and then shipped here somewhat disassembled. But they're all under $2,500 and right now, they're even under that thanks to Cyber Monday. So it begs the questions: Why not? How bad could they be?
- X-PRO Falcon 6 (10% off)
- X-PRO Lifan KPR 200 200cc Adult Gas Motorcycle (5% off)
- X-PRO X25 125cc Cafe Cruiser (11% off)
- X-PRO Cruise 125 125cc Dirt Bike (27% off)
- X-PRO 125cc Motorcycle (5% off)
- X-PRO Lifan 150cc Gas Motorcycle (9% off)
- X-PRO 40cc Mini Dirt Bike (11% off)
- X-PRO X-Pect Bike Adult Dirt Bike (5% off)
- X-PRO Hawk DLX 250 EFI Fuel Injection 250cc Enduro Dirt Bike (5% off)
- X-PRO 200cc Utility ATV with Automatic Transmission (5% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
