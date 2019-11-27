Best Pit Bikes: Have fun with these Affordable Mini Dirt Bikes

Tips

Choose a low-maintenance pit bike if you are a beginner. As your riding skills develop, you can move on to pit bike models with enhanced performance and power specs.

If you are a new rider, select a pit bike that you can easily assemble or buy an already assembled model if you are not mechanically inclined.

Buying the right pit bike size for your height is essential for comfort and safety. The bike may be too small if you are flat-footed when sitting forward on it.

Gently wash your pit bike after every ride. You can use brushes to take off the mud. Also, check for leaks when the bike is dry.

Clean your chain and inspect its tension. It shouldn’t be too loose or too tight.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between a pit bike and a dirt bike?

A: Pit bikes are smaller than a typical dirt bike and often have smaller diameter wheels. The engines of pit bikes range between 50cc and 150cc. Therefore, the speed is less than that of a standard off-road bike.

Q: Are pit bikes street legal?

A: Pit bikes from the factory are not street legal. However, you can make a couple of enhancements on the bike to pass state inspection. You may need to add accessories, like signals, a horn, and a license plate.

Q: What are the common types of pit bikes?

A: The three most popular types of pit bikes are production pit bikes, children’s mini-cycles, and racing pit bikes. Production pit bikes can be used for off-road functions due to enhanced suspension and bigger displacement engines. Racing pit bikes are usually for track riding.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Apollo DB-X18 125cc Dirt Bike. It is fast, safe, and easy for new riders with a torque of 7,500 rmp. Our budget-friendly pick is the Apollo Precision Tools AGB 37 125cc.