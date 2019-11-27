Best Pit Bikes: Have fun with these Affordable Mini Dirt Bikes

These pit bikes will make your day outdoors

By Lotus Felix
Pit bikes are not exclusive to kids. They may not have the engine size and frame of your typical full-size motorcycle, but riding pit bikes are a ton of fun. Since they’re lightweight and easy to maneuver, you don’t need to be a seasoned rider to enjoy the thrill. Are you looking to get a new pit bike? Check out our top three picks in the buying guide below.

  Best Overall
    Apollo DB-X18 125cc Dirt Bike
    The Apollo DB-X18 125cc dirt bike has a four-stroke single barrel 125cc engine with an estimated maximum speed of 55 mph. This pit bike weighs 280 pounds, and the seat height is about 36.5 inches. The chain-driven motors can deliver a torque of about 7,500 rmp.

    This Apollo pit bike has adjustable riser handlebars with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes. This makes it easier to handle on rough roads, even for beginners. It has a heavy-duty steel frame, which makes it resilient. It is possible to change the air filter, making the bike usable in very dusty terrains.

    The carburetor is not as efficient compared to other bikes. It is also quite challenging to obtain spare parts for the bike.

  Best Value
    Apollo Precision Tools AGB 37 125cc
    This bike features a four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine and 17-inch tires. This model has an improved carburetor setting and cylinder design to make it sturdier. The pressure-driven brakes are easy to maneuver. 

    This bike is lightweight and easy to move. It is designed with high-quality steel, making the bike quite solid. The 17-Inch tires make it quick and easy to ride. The adjustable fork is responsive.

    You need to completely assemble it before riding, which may be technically challenging. Also, maintenance is not easy.  

  Honorable Mention
    Coolster Kids Gas Mini Dirt Bike 70cc
    This bike is beginner-friendly, geared toward children, and runs on a clutch-less, semi-automatic gearbox. It has a load capacity of 130 pounds with big disc brakes, making it easy to stop the bike abruptly or slow it down. It has a kick start and foot brake.

    This bike comes 90 percent assembled with only the tire and bar needing assembly. It has good rear shock suspensions and a dual inverted hydraulic front for steady riding experience. It has an accessible kill switch for emergencies. The large tires improve handling.

    This bike is not recommended for adult riders. This bike is relatively slow with a max speed of around 30 mph. It is also not very durable.

Tips

  • Choose a low-maintenance pit bike if you are a beginner. As your riding skills develop, you can move on to pit bike models with enhanced performance and power specs.
  • If you are a new rider, select a pit bike that you can easily assemble or buy an already assembled model if you are not mechanically inclined.
  • Buying the right pit bike size for your height is essential for comfort and safety. The bike may be too small if you are flat-footed when sitting forward on it.    
  • Gently wash your pit bike after every ride. You can use brushes to take off the mud. Also, check for leaks when the bike is dry.
  • Clean your chain and inspect its tension. It shouldn’t be too loose or too tight.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between a pit bike and a dirt bike?

A: Pit bikes are smaller than a typical dirt bike and often have smaller diameter wheels. The engines of pit bikes range between 50cc and 150cc. Therefore, the speed is less than that of a standard off-road bike.

Q: Are pit bikes street legal?

A: Pit bikes from the factory are not street legal. However, you can make a couple of enhancements on the bike to pass state inspection. You may need to add accessories, like signals, a horn, and a license plate.

Q: What are the common types of pit bikes?

A: The three most popular types of pit bikes are production pit bikes, children’s mini-cycles, and racing pit bikes. Production pit bikes can be used for off-road functions due to enhanced suspension and bigger displacement engines. Racing pit bikes are usually for track riding.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Apollo DB-X18 125cc Dirt Bike. It is fast, safe, and easy for new riders with a torque of 7,500 rmp. Our budget-friendly pick is the Apollo Precision Tools AGB 37 125cc.

