Best Pit Bikes: Have fun with these Affordable Mini Dirt Bikes
These pit bikes will make your day outdoors
- Best OverallApollo DB-X18 125cc Dirt BikeSummarySummary
The Apollo DB-X18 125cc dirt bike has a four-stroke single barrel 125cc engine with an estimated maximum speed of 55 mph. This pit bike weighs 280 pounds, and the seat height is about 36.5 inches. The chain-driven motors can deliver a torque of about 7,500 rmp.ProsPros
This Apollo pit bike has adjustable riser handlebars with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes. This makes it easier to handle on rough roads, even for beginners. It has a heavy-duty steel frame, which makes it resilient. It is possible to change the air filter, making the bike usable in very dusty terrains.ConsCons
The carburetor is not as efficient compared to other bikes. It is also quite challenging to obtain spare parts for the bike.
- Best ValueApollo Precision Tools AGB 37 125ccSummarySummary
This bike features a four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine and 17-inch tires. This model has an improved carburetor setting and cylinder design to make it sturdier. The pressure-driven brakes are easy to maneuver.ProsPros
This bike is lightweight and easy to move. It is designed with high-quality steel, making the bike quite solid. The 17-Inch tires make it quick and easy to ride. The adjustable fork is responsive.ConsCons
You need to completely assemble it before riding, which may be technically challenging. Also, maintenance is not easy.
- Honorable MentionCoolster Kids Gas Mini Dirt Bike 70ccSummarySummary
This bike is beginner-friendly, geared toward children, and runs on a clutch-less, semi-automatic gearbox. It has a load capacity of 130 pounds with big disc brakes, making it easy to stop the bike abruptly or slow it down. It has a kick start and foot brake.ProsPros
This bike comes 90 percent assembled with only the tire and bar needing assembly. It has good rear shock suspensions and a dual inverted hydraulic front for steady riding experience. It has an accessible kill switch for emergencies. The large tires improve handling.ConsCons
This bike is not recommended for adult riders. This bike is relatively slow with a max speed of around 30 mph. It is also not very durable.