Get Ahead of a Sticky Situation With Traction Boards From Amazon
Now’s the time to find a permanent home for traction boards in your trunk.
Overlanding grows more popular by the day. If you want to give it a go and get back home without calling a recovery service, you better pack traction boards. Even if you’re not the adventurous type, winter is coming, and keeping a couple of traction boards in your trunk could save your bacon someday. Don’t wait until it’s too late to buy them.
- Maxtrax MKII Safety Orange Vehicle Recovery Board (11 percent off)
- Off Road Boar Traction Boards with Jack Lift Base (36 percent off)
- X-Bull New Recovery Traction Tracks (35 percent off)
- Bunker Indust Off-Road Traction Boards with Jack Base (21 percent off)
- Bunker Indust Off-Road Traction Boards (16 percent off)
- Fieryred Recovery Traction Tracks (18 percent off)
- Pliosaur Recovery Traction Boards (7 percent off)
- Pliosaur Recovery Traction Tracks Boards with Jack Lift Base (15 percent off)
- Reliancer Traction Tracks Mats - Tire Recovery Track Pads (6 percent off)
