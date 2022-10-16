The War Zone
The Drive

Get Ahead of a Sticky Situation With Traction Boards From Amazon

Now’s the time to find a permanent home for traction boards in your trunk.

byRobert Bacon| PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Get Ahead of a Sticky Situation With Traction Boards From Amazon
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

Overlanding grows more popular by the day. If you want to give it a go and get back home without calling a recovery service, you better pack traction boards. Even if you’re not the adventurous type, winter is coming, and keeping a couple of traction boards in your trunk could save your bacon someday. Don’t wait until it’s too late to buy them.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Garage