Crash-Testing O’Neal’s Sierra WP Pro Motorcycle Boots Proved They’ll Protect Your Feet

Inside the box, the boots are wrapped in O’Neal-branded tissue paper and separated by a thin piece of cardboard. Inside the boots were two form-keeping pieces of cardboard so the calf sections wouldn’t collapse in on themselves. Think about how your average Adidas shoes come stuffed with tissue paper but beefier.

O’Neal’s Sierra WP Pros come in a fairly standard shoebox. Emblazoned on every facet of the box is the company’s logo, along with size information and a picture of the boots in profile.

With the O’Neal Sierra WP Pro adventure boots in hand, I tested them the only way I knew how: by crashing a brand-new Harley-Davidson high in the Wasatch-Uinta Mountains in Northern Utah and “allowing” the 500-pound motorcycle to land atop my ankle. Did my ankle survive, or was Search and Rescue required to airlift me down the mountain? Let’s get into it.

Now, I never set out to injure myself or permanently break a product; it just sort of happens. I tend to be extremely hard on everything that comes into my care, which can be good or bad, depending on the situation. It can be bad because I tend to run through products with some regularity. The long line of iPhones I’ve replaced can attest to this. But it’s also a good thing because it means I can tell you about a product’s capabilities to better aid your next purchase. Now, if only I could get work to pay for my phone.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Motorcycle boots are often difficult to select because there are so many variables to consider. Coverage, price, armor, size, restraint and latch systems, fabric, and manufacturer all come into play, as does discipline. With so many options, it’s easy to get confused. I wanted to lend my knowledge accrued from nearly 20 years of riding to my fellow motorcyclists, so I grabbed the O’Neals from Amazon for about $160, a reasonably priced set of ADV boots, and started planning my adventure and test.

There’s testing products properly, as Executive Editor Tony Markovich did with the Amazon Basics microfiber cloths , and then there’s my way of testing products. My way often results in a product's abject failure, its unlikely success , and/or bumps and bruises all over my body from pushing the product to its limits. During my review of O’Neal’s Sierra WP Pro motorcycle boots, it was a combination of the last two.

The boots themselves look awesome with dark oiled leather wrapping around the boot, a big ole O and smaller O’Neal logos at the top of the boots, and some serious-looking tread for greater grip on a motorcycle’s pegs. Slipping them on requires unlatching the two ratchets and the top Velcro, but my foot slid in as if I’d just settled into a warm bath. O’Neal’s steel ankle support is immediately apparent, with my appendage locked in place and nary a single wiggle. Perfect for keeping your ankle from snapping upon impact. The Sierra WP Pros also have patches on top of the left boot’s toe for shifting purposes, and for vintage British bikes and the like, there’s toe protection on the right foot as well. With the boots on and buckled up, walking around is fairly easy, if not a little ungainly, but I wouldn’t expect them to be as flexible as ballet slippers. The latches secure tightly, as does the Velcro, giving you a perfect fit. Stomping around my house, pretending I’m a big-bad monster for my children to run away from, however, isn’t exactly the best test of a set of ADV boots. I had to go off into the wilderness.

Jonathon Klein Before the fall.

Using the O’Neal Sierra WP Pro Moto Boots Good : Good looking, great value, excellent feet, ankle, and calf protection.

: Good looking, great value, excellent feet, ankle, and calf protection. Bad : Need more colors? I don’t know, they’re really good, and I like the brown.

: Need more colors? I don’t know, they’re really good, and I like the brown. Check Latest Price When the O’Neals arrived on my doorstep, er, package shed — I live on a mountain and don’t actually have a mailbox — Ducati’s new Multistrada V4 S had just arrived, too. The motorcycle is an adventure bike (ADV) wunderkind, with adaptive suspension and tons of travel, knobby tires, multiple drive modes, including Enduro, and all the proper ingredients to hang with even the gnarliest adventure motorcycles and dirt bikes. It’s an excellent partner for the O’Neals. I chose an easier OHV trail for both the Ducati and O’Neal’s first tests. It’s a gravel trail pitted with ruts, whoops, and other fun things such as a few puddles from an earlier rain. The two performed wonderfully. The boots kept my feet, ankles, and calves warm and dry, and though other boots can add to fatigue, especially while standing on a motorcycle’s pegs, I didn’t experience that at all. This is helped by squishy foam insoles and the rubber grips that don't translate much vibration from the motorcycle itself. Granted, I wasn’t doing much in the way of technical riding, but even after a few hours in the Uinta National Forest, my feet felt great.

Jonathon Klein Boots feel great.

A week later, once I stole another few hours for myself from my three demanding toddlers, I headed west on the Ducati toward a far more technical trail than the first. It’s 15 miles of nature’s righteous indignation toward those who dare test their machines here. It’s full of hardcore undulations, washboard sections, head-sized rocks, silty sand, steep climbs, and deep, deep ruts. But even here, while standing on the pegs and taking some of the hits the adaptive suspension couldn’t handle, the O’Neals kept me planted securely on the pegs and relatively insulated from the violence beneath me. A few weeks after that, I took Harley-Davidson’s new Pan America ADV to the same area and, well, binned it, netting me a proper test of the boot’s protective capabilities.

Jonathon Klein A lot like this, but worse.