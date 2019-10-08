Best Motorcycle Lifts: Make Bike Maintenance a Snap

Tips

Select a lift that has a maximum lifting weight that is compatible with your motorcycle. First, you have to know how much your bike weighs. Then purchase a lift that can withstand a maximum weight that is 50 percent higher.

Safety is most important when you use a motorcycle lift. Always secure the bike with the lift's safety and locking mechanisms. Follow the manufacturer's instructions to make sure you're doing it properly.

The size of the lift is important, particularly if you don't have a lot of space in your garage or workshop. Look for a lift that isn't too bulky and that you can fold up or store out of the way when it's not in use.

FAQs

Q: How does a motorcycle lift work?

A: Line up the bike properly, lock the wheels in place, and use straps or blocks of wood to keep the bike in place. Jack up the bike using the lever on the lift. Be sure not to overload the lift.

Q: Can I use a car jack to lift my motorcycle?

A: It's possible but not recommended. Motorcycle lifts are designed specifically for bikes. You want to use a device that will keep you and your bike safe from harm.

Q: Can I put an ATV on a motorcycle lift?

A: It's best to use a lift that's specifically designed for an ATV. ATVs are typically much heavier than motorcycles, and you don't want to go beyond a lift's maximum load capacity or it can fail.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle lift is the Extreme Max 1000 lbs. Motorcycle Scissors Jack-Wide. It's sturdy, simple to use, and the jack operates very smoothly.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the OrionMotorTech Dilated Scissor Lift Jack.