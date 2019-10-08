Best Motorcycle Lifts: Make Bike Maintenance a Snap

Bike maintenance is simple to do with these top motorcycle lifts

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle TalmonView Noelle Talmon's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you frequently work on your bike, it’s convenient to have a motorcycle lift for basic maintenance. The device lifts the bike off the ground so you can have better access to its parts and perform tasks such as changing the oil. If you're not sure which motorcycle lift is best, read our buying guide below for our top recommendations.

  • Best Overall
    Extreme Max 1000 lbs. Motorcycle Scissors Jack-Wide
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This lift extends up to 14 inches high and is easily hand-operated with a 7/8-inch socket or wrench. It has a heavy-duty steel frame and a rubber padding on the platform.
    Pros
    Pros
    This lift is easy to use and is very sturdy and durable. It features a nice, wide platform and smooth operating jack.
    Cons
    Cons
    It's not suited for heavy bikes. While it's rated for 1,000 pounds, it works best on smaller, lighter bikes because it may collapse. The jack may also be defective.
  • Best Value
    OrionMotorTech Dilated Scissor Lift Jack
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This scissor-lift jack has a lift range of 3-3/4 inches to 13-2/5 inches and is made of heavy-duty steel. It's also oil-, grease-, and dirt-resistant.
    Pros
    Pros
    This jack is well-made, strong and sturdy. It lifts up smoothly, and the bike stays balanced while you're working on it.
    Cons
    Cons
    The threads can strip over a short period of use. The jack may flex, and the jackscrew can break. Also, raising and lowering it with heavyweight can be difficult.
  • Honorable Mention
    Black Widow MC-JACK SteelMotorcycleJack-1100 lb. Capacity
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    It's made of steel with a black powder coating. It has a lift range of 3-3/4 inches to 16-1/4 inches with removable adapters to adjust height an additional 2 to 3-1/4 inches.
    Pros
    Pros
    This jack is easy to use, reasonably priced, and its function is spot on.  It's good quality and features thick gauge metal.
    Cons
    Cons
    You may need to modify it because the jack may not fit under the bike without removing the sliding support brackets. The surface is also slippery, and your bike may slide on it.

Tips

  • Select a lift that has a maximum lifting weight that is compatible with your motorcycle. First, you have to know how much your bike weighs. Then purchase a lift that can withstand a maximum weight that is 50 percent higher.
  • Safety is most important when you use a motorcycle lift. Always secure the bike with the lift's safety and locking mechanisms. Follow the manufacturer's instructions to make sure you're doing it properly.
  • The size of the lift is important, particularly if you don't have a lot of space in your garage or workshop. Look for a lift that isn't too bulky and that you can fold up or store out of the way when it's not in use.

FAQs

Q: How does a motorcycle lift work?

A: Line up the bike properly, lock the wheels in place, and use straps or blocks of wood to keep the bike in place. Jack up the bike using the lever on the lift. Be sure not to overload the lift.

Q: Can I use a car jack to lift my motorcycle?

A: It's possible but not recommended. Motorcycle lifts are designed specifically for bikes. You want to use a device that will keep you and your bike safe from harm. 

Q: Can I put an ATV on a motorcycle lift?

A: It's best to use a lift that's specifically designed for an ATV. ATVs are typically much heavier than motorcycles, and you don't want to go beyond a lift's maximum load capacity or it can fail.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle lift is the Extreme Max 1000 lbs. Motorcycle Scissors Jack-Wide. It's sturdy, simple to use, and the jack operates very smoothly.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the OrionMotorTech Dilated Scissor Lift Jack.

MORE TO READ