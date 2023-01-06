Get Your Hands on Some New Watches For Almost Nothing
If you’ve got some cash leftover after the holidays, treat yourself.
A lot of the country is stuck indoors these days, whether due to near-record snowfall or dealing with massive amounts of rain. The holiday season just ended, too. If you're stuck inside and have some scratch left over from the holidays, or you made out all right and have a few extra notes burning a hole in your wallet, why not pick up a new quality timepiece? Amazon's got a lot of great watches on sale right now by a wide range of brands and for a wide range of price points. Check out some of the best we found below!
Citizen Watches
Seiko Watches
- SEIKO Men's SSG010 COUTURA Analog Display Japanese Quartz Two Tone Watch (33 percent off)
- Men's Silver Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch (54 percent off)
- Seiko SRPE37 Prospex Men's Watch Black 44mm Stainless Steel (29 percent off)
Tissot Watches
- Tissot mens Supersport Stainless Steel Sport Watch Brown T1256173605101 (32 percent off)
- Tissot Mens Classic Dream Stainless Steel Dress Watch (24 percent off)
- Tissot mens Tissot Seastar 1000 Chronograph 316L stainless steel case with antique bronze PVD coating Quartz Watch, Black, Rubber, 22 (T1204173705101) (52 percent off)
Tag Heuer Watches
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Chris Rosales wrote a great introduction to tire chains
- Don't miss your chance to own a super-rare Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 Wagon
- This piece of automotive maintenance might be easier than most folks think: changing an air filter
- Milwaukee’s M12 Right Angle Die-Grinder is currently on sale for short money