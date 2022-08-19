Citizen and Shinola Watches Have Awesome Amazon Sales Right Now
Classic styles meet affordable prices.
Welcome back to The Watch Zone, The Drive's bi-monthly deals on all things watch related. The last time you entered, we had awesome deals from Seiko and Casio, and today we have a few more special watches. Specifically, I found sales on Detroit's own Shinola as well as Citizen's array of excellent offerings. So whether you're doing some retail therapy or looking for a gift for your significant other, you'll find the right watch at the right price. But don't keep it in your cart for too long These deals won't last.
Citizen
- Eco-Drive Garrison Field Watch (25 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Garrison Nato (37 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Weekender Chronograph Leather Strap (44 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Weekender Chronograph (45 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Weekender Chronograph, Black (45 percent off)
- Eco-Drive World Chronograph A-T (20 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Professional Diver (20 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Sailhawk (25 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Dive (34 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver (37 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph (42 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Corso (42 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Weekender (46 percent off)
Shinola
- Runwell Green Dial (16 percent off)
- Runwell White Dial (16 percent off)
- Runwell Black Dial (16 percent off)
- Runwell Black Dial, Black Case (23 percent off)
Read More From The Garage
- You cannot miss this DeWalt sale
- Let's get your car clean with these great cleaning deals
- Why does Vietnamese car company VinFast want you to subscribe for your EV's battery?
- Yes, you absolutely need a new Seiko or G-Shock
- Danny Ric's time at McLaren may be ending. Lando rejoices
- Drift mode absolutely works in Audi's RS3
MORE TO READ
Related
What Is a Muffler and What Does It Do?
The right muffler makes all the difference.
Related
You Can Still Find a W204 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG for Less Than $40K
This big-block German missile goes for a decent price in this day and age.
Related