Santa’s Sleigh Could Use Some of These Excellent Upgrades From Throtl
Score a deal on these super performance upgrades from Throtl before Santa gets them all for his holiday rig.
Don’t let the sleigh fool you; Saint Nick is a true gearhead. That much is evident by the smoking deals for all kinds of performance upgrades we could find on Throtl.com for nearly every make and model. If this holiday season has you putting cat backs or new coil overs and springs on your wish lists, know that your requests could be saving friends and family hundreds of dollars. Here are some of the better finds we spotted, complete with timesaving links, so Santa doesn’t have to fly around the world looking for the best deals.
- 2020-2021 Ford Racing Super Duty WARN Winch Kit (19% off)
- 2016-2021 Mazda Miata MX-5 ND Sport Spring Kit (42% off)
- 2016+ Mazda Miata MX-5 Miata Rear Bilstein B8 Monotube Shock Absorber (33% off)
- 2017-2022 Honda Civic Type R MRBP Cat Back w/ Triple Center Out Carbon Tips (19% off)
- Toyota 86/Subaru BR-Z Performance ACT Street Sprung Clutch Kit (22% off)
- Toyota 86/Subaru BR-Z Invidia Gemini Titanium Tip Cat Back (30% off)
- 2015+ Subaru WRX Mishimoto Street Performance Top-Mount Intercooler Kit (20% off)
- 2009+ Nissan 370Z Gemini Single Layer Titanium Tip Cat Back (30% off)
- 2009-2016 Nissan 370Z Borla Cat Back Exhaust (11% off)
- 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Performance Intercooler Kit (20% off)
- Honda K20/K24 Skunk2 Ultra Series Street Intake Manifold (5% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
