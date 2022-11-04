4-Wheel Parts’ Gray Friday Sale Is on and You’d Better Get on It
It’s better than Black Friday.
It's Friday afternoon, and you've only got a few minutes to kill before the shift ends. That's bad news for once. Why, because you've just stumbled across deals that'll have you begging for overtime.
4-Wheel Parts might not be the first to kick off its holiday sales before Black Friday, but its Gray Friday deals are sure to put some others' bargains to shame. If you're working on any kind of off-road project, like our man Jonathon Klein is, you really need to check it out. There are killer savings running on everything from lighting and accessories to lift kits and bumpers. You've got to be fast, though, as only a few hours remain until these deals end.
- Smittybilt X2O GEN2 10K Waterproof Wireless Winch with Synthetic Rope (25% off)
- Smittybilt 4-Inch x 20-Foot Recovery Strap (68% off)
- Smittybilt 3/4-Inch Quick Disconnect D-Ring Shackle (50% off)
- Smittybilt R.A.D Rapid Air Deflator (65% off)
- Smittybilt Tire Repair Kit (55% off)
- Up to $125 Rebate On Select Go Rhino Bumpers and Side Steps
- Save up to 50% on Select DV8 Bumpers Lights and Accessories
- Free $300 Gift Pack With Purchase a qualifying Bestop Full Soft Top or Replacement Top
- Get Up to $100 Back On Select Goodyear Tires
- Save Up to 15% on Select Teraflex Lift Kits
- Save up to 50% on Installation of Select Firestone Products
- Receive $100 Manufacturer Rebate on Select set of 4 Mickey Thompson Tires
- $150 Rebate with the Purchase of Select AMP PowerSteps
- 15% off Select Air Lift Products
- Save up to 28% on select Morimoto Lights
- 15% off Select Pro Comp Lift Kits
- 15% off Select Pro Comp Wheels
- Save up to 50% on Poison Spyder, Smittybilt & Rubicon Express Bumpers, Steps and Armor
- Up To 15% Off 4WP Factory Bumpers and Accessories
- 15% off Select Rubicon Express Lift Kits
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
