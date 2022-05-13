Amazon Is Having a Killer Seiko Watch Sale
Don’t let the crafty collectors have all the fun. Snatch up a couple of these beauties for yourself.
There are few watch brands so slept on like Seiko. I'm not sure why. They're solid performers that are designed superbly, and they offer a range of types and mechanisms at prices that make it possible for almost anyone to get into collecting — or just wearing a pretty nice watch when they go out.
The brand should be shown some love, especially when it's showing you some with a killer sale going on right now at Amazon. Nearly every single Seiko available on Amazon is on sale. And there's something for watch connoisseurs and newbies to get excited about, not just the bougie watch nerds over at Hodinkee. I kid, I kid.
Why not start your watch collection, get yourself something nice on this lovely Friday afternoon, or nab your partner an early birthday/anniversary gift with one of these awesome and on sale Seikos? Check out the variety.
- Seiko Men's Japanese Mechanical Automatic ($275 off)
- Seiko Men's Recraft Series Automatic ($141 off)
- Seiko Men's Analog Green Dial Automatic ($111 off)
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Automatic ($172 off)
- Seiko Men's Stainless Steel Automatic Self-Wind ($126 off)
- Seiko Men's Black/Orange Sports (I just like this one, haha)
- Seiko Men's Japanese Quartz Dress ($96 off)
- Seiko Men's COUTURA Stainless Steel Japanese-Quartz ($309 off)
- Seiko Men's Stainless Steel Japanese-Quartz Dress ($85 off)
- Essentials ($37 off)
- Seiko Women's SUT116 Stainless Steel ($118 off)
- Seiko Women's Essentials Japanese Quartz With Stainless Steel Strap ($101 off)
- Seiko Women's Titanium Japanese Quartz Dress ($96 off)
- Seiko Women's SUP173 "Jewelry-Solar Classic" ($129 off)
- Seiko Women's Stainless Steel Japanese-Quartz Dress ($159 off)
- Seiko Women's Japanese Quartz Stainless Steel ($114 off)
Got a favorite Seiko? Tell us in the comments below.