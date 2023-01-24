Major Insurance Companies Are Refusing to Cover Hyundai and Kias Because They’re Stolen Too Much

If your Hyundai or Kia uses a physical ignition key, it can be stolen with relative ease. As we've reported, a USB cable is all that's necessary to get away with a new car. It's a costly problem for police in cities such as Colombus, Ohio, and Denver. Insurers in these regions and others have now had enough. Insurance giants State Farm and Progressive refuse to insure many vehicles sold by the two Korean auto brands in those cities and others now.

We've reached out to the insurers to get official confirmation but haven't yet heard back. News outlets in both of the aforementioned regions have independently confirmed many Kia/Hyundai owners have been denied coverage, even if their vehicles do not have physical ignition keys. Staffers at The Drive who live in Denver were refused policies from Progressive when attempting to insure a Hyundai/Kia online: "Based on the vehicle information provided, we are unable to offer you a policy at this time," the company said.

Those who are accepted by either insurer may have much higher rates in these areas. A resident of the St. Louis region who spoke to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jay Zunich, said Progressive wanted $350 a month to insure his 2020 Hyundai Elantra, even though it has pushbutton start.

The Kia Soul is one of the many vehicles from the two automakers affected by the vulnerability. Kia

Vehicles from both Korean brands represent a staggering percentage of vehicle thefts in many metropolitan areas. In Colombus, Ohio, 38% of all vehicles stolen are Hyundais or Kias. In Los Angeles it's 20%. The LAPD has even issued an alert instructing owners to install theft deterrents like battery disconnects, GPS trackers, or steering wheel locks. One dealer in St. Louis even offers its own Bluetooth immobilizer for the cars, and a few cities nationwide are considering suing the automakers to address the problem.

Hyundai—and by extension, Kia—have done little to combat the issue. Hyundai donated 80 steering wheel locks to Cleveland police and now offers a security kit—which owners have to pay up to $500 to install—that allegedly prevents easy thefts. Many feel it's too little too late, and needless to say, owners, local governments, and insurers aren't happy.

We've reached out to Hyundai and Kia for statements, but haven't yet heard back as of publishing.