Italy's Expanding Minozio Vans Are Styled After Bricks

Commercial vehicles are pretty much all gigantic boxes for good reasons: they're spacious and, more importantly, cheap to manufacture. These shapes aren't very aerodynamic, though, which is why semi-truck and van cabs tend to be slightly rounded. Italian upfitter Minonzio, however, didn't give a scoreggia about aerodynamics and built vehicles with bodies so boxy and brutalist that you can't tell if they're coming, going, or just loafing around like a UAZ-452.

Minonzio, about which information is scarce, appears to have gotten its start (or just had its heyday) in the late 1970s, turning Iveco van and truck chassis into "autonegozio," which roughly translates as "auto businesses." These took the forms of shops ranging from mobile restaurants to storefronts and workshops, their bodies folding out to form bigger, more permanent-looking fronts than one would ever expect from such a small truck.