Home Depot’s Going Nuts With Memorial Day Deals on Ryobi Tools
Score big on those sweet, sweet green power tools.
You green power tool lovers thought that Ryobi Days battery and free tool deal was the only thing Home Depot had for you this Memorial Day Weekend? Think again.
On top of that killer battery deal, which is still running, Home Depot's running sales on a long list of cordless Ryobi tools. Not just power tools you can use in the garage, either. Everything from ride-on mowers to pressure washers is on the menu. But because you've got a lot of relaxing to do this weekend, we went ahead and rounded up the best of the batch for you below.
- 80V HP Brushless 42-Inch Battery Electric Cordless Zero Turn Riding Mower 80V Batteries 40V Batteries and Charger ($1000 off)
- 40V HP 20-Inch Cordless Walk Behind Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger ($50 off)
- 40V HP 21-Inch Walk Behind All Wheel Drive Mower with Batteries and Charger ($100 off plus free tool)
- 40V Expand-It Cordless Battery Attachment Capable String Trimmer ($30 off)
- 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Jet Fan Leaf Blower with Batteries and Charger ($60 off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Batteries, and Charger ($40 off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit With Batteries, Charger, and Bag ($268.99 off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit ($100 off)
- ONE+ 18V 12-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries and Charger ($209.31 off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with Battery and Charger ($90 off)
- 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Wheeled Electric Pressure Washer with 12-Inch Surface Cleaner ($73.97 off)
- 3000 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer and 12-Inch Surface Cleaner with Caster Wheels ($49 off)
- 3400 PSI 2.3 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer with 16-Inch Surface Cleaner ($100 off)
- ONE+ 18V 10-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries and Charger ($220 off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Campers Kit with Area Light, Bluetooth Speaker, 4-Inch Clamp Fan, 1.5 Ah Battery, and Charger ($90 off)
