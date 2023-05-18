Home Depot’s Wild Ryobi Day Deals Are Back
It’s the perfect opportunity to see what mean green is bringing to the table.
Ryobi tools are far better than they've gotten credit for in the past. Many folks were quick to write them off because they're more affordable than their red, yellow, and aqua-blue counterparts. But delivering a big bang for the buck could only go unnoticed for so long, and more and more people are seeing the light that Ryobi's affordable power tools cast.
That light's shining a whole lot brighter today, though. Home Depot's Ryobi Days deals are back with all their majesty intact. Right now, all you have to do is buy the ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery 2-Pack and Charger Kit and you’re getting hooked up with a free power tool. You’re not working with slim pickings, either. Ryobi’s pairing the combo with a long list of 21 pretty killer choices that we’ve rounded up for you to take a peek at.
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2-Inch x 18-Inch Belt Sander (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/4-Inch Impact Driver (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 10-Inch Variable Speed Random Orbit Buffer (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-1/4-Inch Planer with Dust Bag (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-3/8-Inch Multi-Material Plunge Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8-Inch 4-Position Ratchet (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-1/2-Inch Circular Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Fixed Base Router (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Flexible LED Clamp Light (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2-Inch Fan (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Jig Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Tool (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Power Scrubber (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Precision Rotary Tool (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless VERSE Clamp Speaker 2-Pack (Tools Only)
- ONE+ 18V Hybrid 20-Watt LED Work Light (Tool-Only)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack)