Home Depot’s Got Executive-Level Deals Going on Ryobi For President’s Day
Straight from the Oval Office.
Home Depot has unleashed its President's Day (actual date: February 20th) sale and there are some solid discounts to be had across its entire catalog. This includes Ryobi tools and batteries, so this might be the perfect time to refresh your toolbox with fresh new equipment for that next project. You know, the sweet battery-powered stuff that folks wish they had when Jefferson, Coolidge, Eisenhower, and even H.W. Bush were in office.
Ryobi Tools and Equipment
- 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 21 in. Single-Stage Cordless Battery Snow Blower with (2) 7.5 Ah Batteries & Charger (16 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (21 percent off)
- 40V HP Brushless 21 in. Cordless Battery Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (14 percent off)
- 15 Amp 10 in. Expanded Capacity Portable Table Saw With Rolling Stand (15 percent off)
- 15 Amp 12 in. Corded Sliding Compound Miter Saw with LED Cutline Indicator (15 percent off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Kit w/(2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (10 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger (53 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless SWIFTClean Spot Cleaner (Tool Only) (17 percent off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 110 MPH 350 CFM Cordless Variable-Speed Jet Fan Leaf Blower w/ 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (16 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and 65-Piece Drill and Impact Drive Kit (31 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger (26 percent off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit w/ 4.0 Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion Battery & Charger (32 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge and 2.0 Ah Compact Battery and Charger Starter Kit (36 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-1/4 in. Compound Miter Saw (Tool Only) (26 percent off)
Ryobi Batteries
- ONE+ HP 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (50 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V LITHIUM+ HP 9.0 Ah High Capacity Battery (2-Pack) (44 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V 2.0 Ah Battery and Dual Port Charger Kit (34 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with 18V Lithium-Ion Charger (44 percent off)
