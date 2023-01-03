The War Zone
The Drive

Jump on These Snow Blower Deals Before the Next Big Snow Storm

It’s only a matter of time until winter kicks it up a notch.

byHank O'Hop| PUBLISHED Jan 3, 2023 11:00 AM
The GarageNews
Jump on These Snow Blower Deals Before the Next Big Snow Storm
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

Don't let the mild conditions on the east coast fool you. We're not out of the woods yet. Heck, we're just getting started. We're bound to take a few beatings from Old Man Winter before spring enters the chat, just as out west is getting hammered with right now. In fact, The Drive's own Jonathon Klein saw over three feet fall yesterday. Do your back a favor and grab a snow blower before it's too late. Now's the perfect time to act, too, considering Home Depot and Amazon are running killer deals on snow blowers to meet anyone's demands. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Drive 

DealsTools