Finish Those Projects With These Deep Milwaukee Discounts at Home Depot

If your Valentine's Day gift to your significant other this year happened to be a promise to finally finish all of those home improvement projects before the spring rolls around, you have the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some new power tools. Thankfully, Home Depot is running some deep discounts on Milwaukee equipment including a whole $450 off of a massive 10-tool kit and $400 off a five-tool kit. For those in need of just one tool to finish the job, you can get $100 off of a compact drill/driver and $130 off a circular saw kit.