Finish Those Projects With These Deep Milwaukee Discounts at Home Depot
Need some new drills? We’ve got you covered.
If your Valentine's Day gift to your significant other this year happened to be a promise to finally finish all of those home improvement projects before the spring rolls around, you have the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some new power tools. Thankfully, Home Depot is running some deep discounts on Milwaukee equipment including a whole $450 off of a massive 10-tool kit and $400 off a five-tool kit. For those in need of just one tool to finish the job, you can get $100 off of a compact drill/driver and $130 off a circular saw kit.
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) with (2) Batteries, Charger and (2) Tool Bags ($450 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag ($30 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag ($400 off)
- M18 FUEL GEN-2 18V Lithium-Ion Mid Torque Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. and 1/2 in Impact Wrench (2-Tool) ($99 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) with 2-Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag ($300 off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver with (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger and Tool Bag ($100 off)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw Kit with One 6.0Ah Battery, Charger, Case ($130 off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
