Save 39% On Rigid’s Bundle From Home Depot and Prepare for Valentine’s Day Deals
We're here to help keep you out of panic mode.
Whelp, Monday is Valentine's Day, which officially means it's time to start panic-ordering last-minute gifts and making dinner reservations at that fancy restaurant. We empathize with your disposition, but we don't have the pull you need to get an open booth at that hoity-toity joint you've been eyeing up. What we do have, however, is a magic ball that gives us some insight into killer deals.
Our deals team uncovered quite a bit this morning, so there's a good chance we have just what you need to keep the incoming Monday from going extra sour.
First things first, you need some roses. I don't care if you've made a deal not to get gifts or whatever. Flowers are always needed for V-Day. I know I love when I get them. That said, Amazon Prime members can score a Double Dozen Bunch of Roses for $19.99 over at Whole Foods. While you're there, you'll also be able to take advantage of some in-store deals on aptly-themed chocolates and cakes, which are always welcome, regardless of the occasion.
This is The Drive, though. "Stay in your lane," am I right? If you're looking for good, affordable gifts for that gear head in your life, you should consider the Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set (No Scratch Pry Tool Kit) Fastener Removal Tool (5 Piece), as it's going for $9.99 on Amazon, and it's something every gear head should keep in their load out. These tools are the key to pulling away those delicate bits that traditional and unconventional prying tools chew up in no time. They come in handy for all kinds of jobs, such as replacing trim, installing new speakers, repairing wires behind the dash, and so on. Maybe not the flashiest present, but it will make a big difference in any case.
If you've been keeping tabs on your boo's love affair with their car, you might know that pulling away trim isn't all that's on the agenda. They might have some light scratches they want to level out before show season returns. In that case, the Meguiar's G190200 Quik Scratch Eraser Kit is a great way to go and you can snag it for less than $20 over at Amazon, and it comes with everything they'll need to put that buffer to work. Heck, some of the scratches might be due to a failed attempt to pull the trim away. You can bundle these last two ideas together to really knock them off their feet.
Got a little more room in the agreed gift budget to work with? No problem as every gear head loves power tools, particularly those that zip those fasteners out of the way. Home Depot is letting the RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Impact Wrench and 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit (Tools-Only) fly for just $169 today — that's 39% off. These compact, cordless little monsters can dish out 225-lb of break-away torque, which is more than enough for jobs around the home base. Batteries aren't part of the deal, nor are they on sale just yet, which is a bummer. But there's no going wrong with it if your detective work reveals that your sweetie already has Ridgid 18V batteries to work with.
Alright, we're done telling you how to spend your money. You've probably already got an eye out for what your lover wants this Valentine's Day. The deals team did unearth quite a few more sales, though. Check the list below to see if what you're looking for is present.
Automotive
Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set (No Scratch Pry Tool Kit) Fastener Removal Tool (5 Piece) for $9.99 at Amazon
Car Charger, AINOPE Smallest 4.8A All Metal Car Charger Adapter Fast Charge USB Car Charger Flush Fit Compatible with iPhone 13/12/11 pro/XR/x/7/6s, iPad Air 2/Mini 3, Samsung Note 9/S10/S9/S8-Black for $5.39 at Amazon [Promo Code 50XS73RZ]
Meguiar's G190200 Quik Scratch Eraser Kit for $18.28 at Amazon
YANTU Portable Air Compressor Cordless Tire Inflator, Rechargeable Heavy Duty Dual Cylinder Electric Air Pump, 150Psi Digital Display Dc 12v Air Compressor for Car, Truck, SUV Tires for $27.99 at Amazon [Promo Code QDL7XBRU]
Delkin DDMNT-Triple Fat Gecko Three-Arm Suction Camera Mount + DDMOUNT-AC-QKRLS Fat Gecko Quick Release Kit for $137.31 at Amazon
Earn 2x ZillaCash On Select Riding Parts and Gear, RPM Subscribers Earn 2X RPM Cash at RevZilla
Tools / Home Improvement
ARES 70000 - 3-Inch Impact Grade Socket Adapter Set - Turns Impact Drill Driver into High Speed Socket Driver - 1/4-Inch, 3/8-Inch, and 1/2-Inch Drive for $7.99 at Amazon
RIDGID 18V Cordless Torch Light and LED Mat Light Kit (Tools Only) for $69.00 at Home Depot
RIDGID 18V SubCompact Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Impact Wrench and 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit (Tools-Only) for $169.00 at Home Depot
Wells Lamont Men's Cowhide Leather Work Gloves | Adjustable Wrist, Puncture and Cut Resistant | Medium (1132M) - Wells Lamont Medium Leather Gloves -Amazon.com for $9.96 at Amazon
Sun Joe TJ603E 16-Inch 12-Amp Electric Tiller and Cultivator , Green for $111.22 at Amazon
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Dual Function Inflator/Deflator with 2.0 Ah Battery P747-PBP006 - The Home Depot for $69.00 at Home Depot
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Beverage Bottle, 40 Ounce, Midnight Blue for $17.84 at Amazon
Ugly Stik Elite Spinning Rod 6'6" - Medium Heavy - 1pc for $36.18 at Amazon
ENERGIZER Rechargeable Spotlight, Powerful LED Beam, Heavy Duty Rugged Spot Light, IPX4 Water Resistant (USB Cable Included) for $29.29 at Amazon
Husqvarna 24 in. Steel Splitting Axe with Fiberglass Handle for $73.19 at Amazon
LB Spinner Adjustable Portable Battery Operated Professional Outdoor BBQ Rotisserie Spit with Motor, Silver for $261.65 at Amazon
Char Broil Performance Grill Cover, 5+ Burner Extra Large for $24.99 at Amazon
Char-Broil 2 Burner Medium Basic Grill Cover for $15.17 at Amazon
Plano 108 Qt Sportsman Trunk Olive Green for $24.98 at Home Depot
Abco Tech Indoor Golf Putting Green – 3 Bonus Balls for $57.59 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
Fitness / Health
Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike Black 100515 for $499.99 at Best Buy
Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Print Non Slip Exercise & Fitness Mat for All Types of Yoga, Pilates & Floor Workouts, Folkstone Sundial, 5mm for $15.80 at Amazon
MIGHTY BLISS Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager Cordless Electric Handheld Percussion Muscle Hand Massager - Full Body Pain Relief Vibrating Therapy Massage Machine, Neck, Shoulder, Leg, Foot for $67.97 at Amazon [Promo Code 15CDIHG3]
General Deals
Double Dozen Bunch of Roses for $19.99 at Whole Foods for Prime Members
$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Best Buy Gift Card for $100.00 at Best Buy
-
RELATEDThree for Two at Amazon and More Unmissable Deals From Target, Walmart, and Best BuyFind everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!READ NOW
-
RELATEDGet a Free Tool With Home Depot's Milwaukee Bundle, Tires from Tire Rack and More DealsForgot those odds and ends? We've got you covered.READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Up to 51% at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More DealsFind everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!READ NOW