Save 39% On Rigid’s Bundle From Home Depot and Prepare for Valentine’s Day Deals

Whelp, Monday is Valentine's Day, which officially means it's time to start panic-ordering last-minute gifts and making dinner reservations at that fancy restaurant. We empathize with your disposition, but we don't have the pull you need to get an open booth at that hoity-toity joint you've been eyeing up. What we do have, however, is a magic ball that gives us some insight into killer deals. Our deals team uncovered quite a bit this morning, so there's a good chance we have just what you need to keep the incoming Monday from going extra sour.

Amazon Double Dozen Bunch of Roses

First things first, you need some roses. I don't care if you've made a deal not to get gifts or whatever. Flowers are always needed for V-Day. I know I love when I get them. That said, Amazon Prime members can score a Double Dozen Bunch of Roses for $19.99 over at Whole Foods. While you're there, you'll also be able to take advantage of some in-store deals on aptly-themed chocolates and cakes, which are always welcome, regardless of the occasion.

Amazon Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set (No Scratch Pry Tool Kit) Fastener Removal Tool (5 Piece)

This is The Drive, though. "Stay in your lane," am I right? If you're looking for good, affordable gifts for that gear head in your life, you should consider the Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set (No Scratch Pry Tool Kit) Fastener Removal Tool (5 Piece), as it's going for $9.99 on Amazon, and it's something every gear head should keep in their load out. These tools are the key to pulling away those delicate bits that traditional and unconventional prying tools chew up in no time. They come in handy for all kinds of jobs, such as replacing trim, installing new speakers, repairing wires behind the dash, and so on. Maybe not the flashiest present, but it will make a big difference in any case.

Amazon Meguiar's G190200 Quik Scratch Eraser Kit

If you've been keeping tabs on your boo's love affair with their car, you might know that pulling away trim isn't all that's on the agenda. They might have some light scratches they want to level out before show season returns. In that case, the Meguiar's G190200 Quik Scratch Eraser Kit is a great way to go and you can snag it for less than $20 over at Amazon, and it comes with everything they'll need to put that buffer to work. Heck, some of the scratches might be due to a failed attempt to pull the trim away. You can bundle these last two ideas together to really knock them off their feet.