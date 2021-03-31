Prodrive’s Extreme Dakar Rally Buggy Is Getting a Street-Legal Version With Even More Power

Supercars are great, but off-road desert bashers are even better. People are making "Safari" versions of everything under the sun, but there's always been hardcore, purpose-built racers that are a bit more... serious.

The most obvious example is SCG's street-legal Boot, but now another race team turned road car manufacturer is getting in on the game. Prodrive's BRX T1 impressed everyone not only with its design penned by Ian Callum but also its fifth-place finish at the most recent Dakar Rally. Now, as Autocar reports, Prodrive says a roadgoing version is on the way, and it's set to be even more powerful than the race car it's based on.