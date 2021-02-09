SCG Boot Review: A 650-HP, Street-Legal Baja Racer Is One of the Most Entertaining Cars on Earth

The SCG Boot was entered into Class 2, where there was one other competitor making its race debut, and it was a big one: the Ford Bronco R, which is loosely based upon the new Bronco and at that time was the most anyone had seen of Ford's highly-anticipated off-road SUV revival. Just as the original Baja Boot had taken on Ford’s Bronco factory effort back in 1967 (and lost), the rematch was another Davey vs Goliath battle.

Yet this time, the little guy won, with the Boot claiming victory and the Bronco failing to finish. Worth noting the Boot drove all the way home from Ensenada, too. The recently completed 2020 Baja 1000 saw the teams again going head-to-head; the Boot suffered a punctured tire and a rollover, but got back on its wheels and yet again claimed victory over the Bronco, this time by more than five hours.

Driving the SCG Boot

So, what’s the SCG Boot like to drive? As you would expect in a nearly three-ton vehicle with 650 hp and suspension travel you could measure in Hobbits, it’s hilarious fun and unlike almost anything else on wheels shy of perhaps a real (and very much not street legal) Stadium Super Truck. This particular vehicle was not just a test mule, it was also the company's Baja pre-runner, set up for 80 mile per hour whoop-de-dos. The body roll is cartoonlike; yet unlike those comparatively lightweight SST racers, the Boot’s tires stay firmly planted on the ground. From the outside, a quick flick of the wheel with its ultra-short ratio rack gives the impression the Boot is actually a life-size RC truck.

Testing on Monticello Motor Club’s new off-road rally course and various trails, the Boot is in its element. Tromp on the throttle and the LT4 hanging out back responds with sound and fury that belie its road legal status. At MMC there’s a long dirt straight with a two-foot jump in the middle. I take it relatively easy at first, getting used to the unusual handling characteristics of this much tire and suspension. As I raise my speed with each lap, the ride gets smoother to the point where at 70 mph the jump practically disappears. In two-wheel drive, cornering is controllable yet fun with just enough oversteer to bring the tail around coming out of tight corners.