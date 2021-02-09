SCG Boot Review: A 650-HP, Street-Legal Baja Racer Is One of the Most Entertaining Cars on Earth

Switching into 4WD, I hit the water hazards. The lack of front overhang feeds the water over the low nose and right into the windshield, giving a small glimpse of what I imagine it's like being a submarine captain ordering a dive. Still, the massive tires and ample ground clearance made the water crossings a snap—but also so much fun that I kept going back for another blast through.
You'd think a vehicle with this much suspension travel and ground clearance would have high rockers, and thus be an absolute pain to enter and exit. Yet the ingenious design makes step in easier than most modern pickups. Once inside, you're greeted by a clean, open cockpit with everything clearly marked and easily accessible. Forward visibility is excellent due in no small part to the short, low nose. I was not expecting the interior to be so finished and detailed considering this vehicle’s developmental status. There’s navigation, a sound system, backup camera and even power seats. Speaking of sound, the prototype has a racing transmission with straight cut gears, so, it’s loud. Like really loud.
That's probably the biggest knock against the Boot's daily drivability. Between the engine and transmission, I'm happy to don the provided ear protection once I hit the highway. The road-going Boots will be much more user friendly with a quiet transmission, less suspension travel for more predictable handling, and lots of sound deadening. But wallflowers take note: the wild looks, high mounted exhaust and screaming V8 remain.
After playing at Monticello, car cleaning maven Larry Kosilla and I take the Boot back to Larry’s shop in Connecticut for a thorough detail. For the 90-mile mostly highway trip, we took turns alternating between the Boot and Larry’s Audi R8. The contrast could not have been more dramatic. Flooring the gas in the R8, the car just rockets forward. Matting the pedal in the Boot, there is both forward and upward movement as the nose reaches for the sky and the engine screams behind your head. The nose settles back down as the speed quickly increases, but you want to slow down and do it again, and again.