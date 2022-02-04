Get a Free Tool With Home Depot's Milwaukee Bundle, Tires from Tire Rack and More Deals
Forgot those odds and ends? We've got you covered.
Normal people are excited for Friday because it means they finally get to kick back and relax for a few days once their shift ends. Others see it as the only thing standing between them and the few hours they have to get any real work done. Limiting your projects to weekends can be extremely frustrating — especially during the winter when daylight is scarce and warmth is at a premium. And toss in the fact that you still need parts and tools to get that project rolling, and anxiety is at an all-time high.
Take a deep breath, friend. I might not have the means to control the elements or your time management skills, but I can at least help reduce the financial impact. The Drive’s deals team is all about helping you land those odds and ends and still having enough money to keep that furnace fired up.
When you're under the gun to wrap things up, it's easy to start misusing your funds. Your daily might be due for a new set because you've been dipping into the wrong cash stash to get that thing buttoned up. Either way, you need to head over to Tire Rack and check out the sales they've got going on. Right now, you can get up to $100 back on a set of 4 Goodyear tires, but there are also deals running on Bridgestone and Firestone rubber if that doesn't tickle you pink.
Tires aren't the only thing to consider. You're putting countless hours into getting that interior all dolled up for the incoming seasons. The last thing you want to do is tear everything back apart, potentially chewing up the upholstery, to update the sound system you neglected to handle earlier. The good news is that Curthcfield has you covered. Today the deal is 20% off select MB Quart car speakers. That translates to up to $64 off high-quality speakers that'll transform your listening experience while cruising around.
I get it. You more than likely have all of the parts to get that winter project wrapped up by now. If the only thing holding you back are dated power tools, maybe it's time to upgrade to Milwaukee. If you head over to Home Depot, you can take advantage of the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ Impact Wrench + Free Tool bundle for $359. That hammer drill will come in handy when making additions to the garage come summertime, and that impact's 1,300 in-lbs of power is more than enough to keep you blasting through fasteners. And yes, you read that right. It also comes with a free tool. How can you beat that?
It's Friday, though. That means it's time for me to get on all of the projects I've been slacking on this week. If the deals above don't do it for you, be sure to scope out the list below for even more savings the folks on our Deals team were able to uncover this morning!
Automotive
Ontel Brella Shield by Arctic Air, Car Windshield Sun Shade, One-Size (31x57), As Seen on TVfor $16.35 at Amazon
Compustar 2-Way CSX Remote Start System/LTE Module Black CSX4905S-KIT for $349.99 at Best Buy
Up to $100 Back on a Set of 4 Tires at Tirerack
20% Off Select MB Quart Car Speakers at Crutchfield
Kenwood KFC-1666S Sport Series 6-1/2" 2-way car speakers for $39.99 at Crutchfield
Tools / Home Improvement
SATA 25-Piece Ratcheting Stubby Screwdriver Set for $18.66 at Amazon
Saker Contour Gauge (5 Inch Lock) Profile Tool for $5.09 at Amazon
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ Impact Wrench + Free Tool for $359.00 at Home Depot
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and 18V Charger for $89.00 at Home Depot
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger for $89.00 at Home Depot
Universal Garage Door Bottom Threshold Seal Strip for $40.97 at Amazon
DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set with Nut Drivers, 71-Piece (DWMT73808) for $26.55 at Amazon
Milwaukee Oscillating Multi-Tool Blade Kit (20-Piece) for $49.88 at Home Depot
Worx WX822L 20V Power Share Cordless Detail Sander for $48.01 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Comfort Grip Utility Knife - Retractable 3-Position Locking Blade with 4 Replacement Blades for $7.07 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Tourney Trail Jacket for Men for $29.97 at Bass Pro Shops
Boker Kalashnikov Tanto Automatic Knife - Black + D2 Black for $39.99 at BladeHQ
Milwaukee FASTBACK Camo Stainless Steel Folding Knife with 2.95 in. Blade for $12.97 at Home Depot
GRILLTEX Under the Grill Protective Deck and Patio Mat, 27 inch, Round for $12.49 at Amazon
Tech
Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse – Use on Any Surface, Hyper-Fast Scrolling, Ergonomic Shape, Rechargeable, Control Upto 3 Apple Mac and Windows Computers for $55.00 at Amazon
SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB - Up to 1050MB/s - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, Black (MU-PC1T0K/WW) for $139.99 at Amazon
TRENDnet 10dBi Wireless N300 Outdoor PoE Pre-configured Point-to-Point Bridge Bundle Kit, TEW-740APBO2K, 2 x Pre-configured Wireless N Access Points, IPX6 Rated Housing, Built-in 10 dBi Antennas white for $166.41 at Amazon
NETGEAR AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router (R6260) for $37.95 at Amazon
TP-Link WiFi 6 Router AX1800 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX20) – 802.11ax Router, Dual Band Gigabit Router, Parental Controls, Long Range Coverage for $59.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6" 240Hz 3ms Ultra Thin and Light Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-10750H RTX2070 Max-Q 16GB 1TB NVMe SSD Win10 VR Ready (10SF-683) for $1199.00 at Amazon
-
RELATEDSave Up to 51% at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More DealsFind everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave $280 on iDataStart HC3 at Best Buy And Look Busy Scrolling Amazon's DealsThe weekend is just hours away, we've got some deals to keep your mind occupied until it gets here.READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Up to 65% at Amazon, Walmart, Moto Sport and More Unmissable DealsFind everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!READ NOW