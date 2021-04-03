Remastered Video of DeSotos, Fords, and Buicks Shows Chicago Traffic Was More Interesting in the '30s

If you’ve ever imagined yourself driving one of the rounded, streamlined cars of the ‘30s and ‘40s on the streets of Chicago and New York, a video restoration enthusiast in France has created the perfect escape. YouTuber NASS seems to have a certain affinity for restoring scenes from Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles between the roaring ‘20s and war years of the 40s, adding color and sound for ambiance.

When Elon Musk finalizes our colonization on Mars and then tackles time travel, one of the first places I’d go would be New York City in the mid-1930s. By 1933, the Great Depression had run its course, World War II had not begun, and America was feeling hopeful again for a time. My first-generation Italian-American grandparents grew up nearby and eloped in 1935 and I picture them driving one of the gorgeous vehicles of the era.