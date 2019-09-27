California Gearheads Look to Build First-Ever All-Female High School Racing Team

A project brewing in San Marcos, California, is looking to shatter stereotypes by assembling Athena Racing, the world’s first all-female high school racing team.

Athena Racing is an organization designed specifically as a steppingstone for young women looking to get involved in motorsport. With the new racing team, the organization hopes it’ll further inspire and encourage more females to pursue careers and leadership roles in STEM-based fields (science, technology, engineering, and math), particularly in the male-dominated automotive industry.

Getting involved in any kind of motorsport is a costly venture and is often out of reach for those who don’t have their licenses (or a wealthy family) yet. That’s where Athena Racing seeks to break the mold, along with proving that cars, wrenching, and motorsport isn’t just “a guy thing.”