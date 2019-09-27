Body Discovered After Truck Plummets Off Cliff On Angeles Forest Highway

Local sheriffs just outside Los Angeles, California, were alerted yesterday afternoon to a pickup truck that had seemingly gone off the side of Angeles Forest Highway, a section of road in Angeles National Forest, and plummeted more than a hundred feet down the steep ravine.

According to NBC4 in Los Angeles, sheriffs quickly dispatched an air rescue crew who went to assess the status of the driver and if there were any passengers. Unfortunately, the rescue crew found that the driver had passed away. Furthermore, the crash apparently had occurred sometime before the initial report as the body of the driver was already badly decomposed. As such, the driver’s identity hasn’t yet been released.

The report says that the crash occurred about a mile south of the junction between Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Angeles Forest Highway. While the serpentine roads have been made famous in numerous movies and television shows for their technical engineering and for how fun they are to drive, the roads see more commuter traffic than one would expect.