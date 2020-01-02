Insane Video Shows Out-of-Control SUV Plunge From California Highway 1 Into Ocean

Police in California are searching for the driver of what looks to be a Lexus SUV that plunged off a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean earlier this week.

Perhaps even crazier is that the incident happened to be caught on a passerby's dashcam. The footage of the incident was released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning; the clip is brief but shows what appears to be a dark Lexus SUV speeding off the road and over the cliff at full speed.