Home Depot’s Ryobi Days Deals Are Still On and Still Insane

For those of you with your finger off the pulse, Home Depot's Ryobi Days deals are some of the best in the business. Right now, you can snag one of 23 free power tools when you purchase the ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger Kit for $99. That's a pretty nutty offer when you realize that some of the tools equal the price of the battery kit, effectively yielding you an entire power tool starter kit for half off.

If you've been paying attention, two more tools have been added to the freebie list since the last time we hit this. Ryobi's bolstered this sale with its ONE+ 18V 22-Inch Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer and ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 200 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower/Sweeper. It's almost like the folks behind this deal know you need a little motivation to get that lawn back in shape. If that doesn't do it for you, check the complete list of free tools that are still in stock and ready to elevate your garage.