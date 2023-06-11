Home Depot’s Ryobi Days Deals Are Still On and Still Insane
There’s still time to kickstart a shiny green power tool ecosystem with killer savings.
For those of you with your finger off the pulse, Home Depot's Ryobi Days deals are some of the best in the business. Right now, you can snag one of 23 free power tools when you purchase the ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger Kit for $99. That's a pretty nutty offer when you realize that some of the tools equal the price of the battery kit, effectively yielding you an entire power tool starter kit for half off.
If you've been paying attention, two more tools have been added to the freebie list since the last time we hit this. Ryobi's bolstered this sale with its ONE+ 18V 22-Inch Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer and ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 200 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower/Sweeper. It's almost like the folks behind this deal know you need a little motivation to get that lawn back in shape. If that doesn't do it for you, check the complete list of free tools that are still in stock and ready to elevate your garage.
- ONE+ 18V 22-Inch Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 200 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower/Sweeper (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2-Inch x 18-Inch Belt Sander (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/4-Inch Impact Driver (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 10-Inch Variable Speed Random Orbit Buffer (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-1/4-Inch Planer with Dust Bag (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-3/8-Inch Multi-Material Plunge Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8-Inch 4-Position Ratchet (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-1/2-Inch Circular Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Fixed Base Router (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Flexible LED Clamp Light (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid Whisper Series 7-1/2-Inch Fan (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Jig Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Tool (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Power Scrubber (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Precision Rotary Tool (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Hybrid 20-Watt LED Work Light (Tool Only)