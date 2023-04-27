Save Big On Milwaukee Tools With These Amazing Home Depot Deals
Save hundreds on multi-tool kits from Milwaukee.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Whether you're preparing to host a bunch of backyard barbecues this summer or simply looking to get some jobs done around the house, Home Depot has some pretty stellar deals on Milwaukee power tools, batteries, and lawn equipment right now.
Get literal hundreds of dollars off of big sets including $500 off of a seven-tool combo kit with batteries, a charger, and a bag. You can also get $290 off a compact drill/driver kit or $100 off a self-propelled lawn mower.
Combo Tool Kits
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (6-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, 1 Charger, 1 Tool Bag ($300 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag ($30 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (7-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag ($500 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) with Two Batteries, Charger, Tool Bag ($400 off)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with 8.0 Ah High Output Battery ($199 off)
Hand Tools
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Case ($290 off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool-Only) ($50 off)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Deep Cut Band Saw with HIGH OUTPUT 8.0 Ah Battery ($119 off)
- M18 FUEL GEN-2 18V Lithium-Ion Mid Torque Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. and 1/2 in Impact Wrench (2-Tool) ($99 off)
Batteries
Lawn Tools
- M18 FUEL Brushless Cordless 21 in. Walk Behind Dual Battery Self-Propelled Mower w/(2) 12.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger ($100 off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless String Trimmer with QUIK-LOK Attachment Capability and 8.0 Ah Battery ($50 off)
- M18 FUEL 120 MPH 450 CFM 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower (Tool-Only) ($40 off)