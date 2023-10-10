Big Prime Day Deals On Scaled Down RC Cars
Get in on all the racing action with radio controlled cars for kids and adults on Amazon.
There may not be a better gift than a radio-controlled car for the car enthusiast in your life. Right now, Amazon has great prices on hobby-quality RC cars that will surely be a hit with whoever you're buying for, even if it's yourself. Trucks, rally cars, rock crawlers, whatever you're into, RC vehicle manufacturers have you covered. So hop on these awesome deals.
- Traxxas Rustler 4x4 VXL, Brushless RC Truck, 65+ mph ($158 off)
- Traxxas Bandit VXL WATERPROOF VXL-3s VELINEON ESC & 3500kV BRUSHLESS MOTOR ($20 off)
- Traxxas 2971 EZ-Peak Live 12-Amp NiMH/LiPo Fast Charger with ID Technology Vehicle ($15 off)
- ARRMA RC 1/10 Granite 4X2 Boost MEGA 550 Brushed Monster Truck ($30 off)
- ARRMA RC Truck 1/10 SENTON 4X2 Boost MEGA 550 Brushed Short Course Truck ($40 off)
- ARRMA RC Truck 1/10 VORTEKS 4X2 Boost MEGA 550 Brushed Stadium Truck RTR ($30 off)
- ARRMA RC Truck 1/8 KRATON 6S V5 4WD BLX Speed Monster Truck ($50 off)
- ARRMA RC Truck 1/8 Infraction 4X4 MEGA Resto-Mod Truck RTR ($20 off)
- ARRMA 1/7 Felony 6S BLX Street Bash All-Road Muscle Car RTR ($50 off)
- Losi RC Truck 1/10 1972 Chevy C10 Pickup Truck V100 AWD RTR ($40 off)
- Losi RC Car 1/10 1969 Chevy Camaro V100 AWD Brushed RTR ($40 off)
- AMORIL 1/10 AK-917 Fast RC Cars for Adults, Top Speed 60 KM/H On-Road RTR Supercar ($50 off)
- AMORIL1:12 Brushless RC Car 90+KPH with Carbon Fiber Chassis ($50 off)
- TAMIYA 1/10 F104 PRO II On Road Kit TAM58652 ($30 off)
- Tamiya RC Volkswagen Beetle Vehicle ($8 off)
- HPI Jumpshot MT V2 120080 ($110 off)
- MJX Hyper Go 14302 Brushless RC Rally Car ($25 off)
