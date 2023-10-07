Save Big in More Ways Than One With Recovery Gear From RhinoUSA
Recovery gear is immensely valuable out on the trail. Stock up today!
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There's more to be prepared off-road than just rocking a winch. They aren't always needed, as you could be someone's hero with what is essentially a length of sturdy nylon rope and a way to connect it to your respective recovery points. This type of gear is crucial and should be readily accessible in every off-roader's rig when they take to the trail.
RhinoUSA currently has a bunch of invaluable products on sale, ranging from recovery gear to extra-tough tie-down solutions. The latter is more handy than a lot of us might realize; it's one of those things that you never want to cheap out on, and it could really come in handy in a pinch.
Now's the time to cash in and get your hands on solid gear for a great price. Check out this list we put together.
- 2" x 8' Vehicle Tie-Down Kit (J-Hooks) ($50 off)
- Ultimate Recovery Gear Storage Bag ($15 off)
- 2" x 20' Ultimate Recovery Tow Strap ($10 off)
- 4" x 10' Recovery Tree Saver Strap ($10 off)
- UTV Wheel Chock Tie-Down Kit ($10 off)
- 86 Piece Tire Repair Kit ($10 off)
- 1.5" x 8' Cambuckle Tie-Down Straps (2-Pack) ($5 off)
- 28 Piece Bungee Cord Set ($5 off)
- Kinetic Recovery Rope ($5 off)
- 2" x 4' Transom Tie-Down Strap Set ($5 off)
- 3/4" D-Ring Shackle Set (2-Pack) ($4 off)
- 2" Shackle Hitch Receiver ($3 off)